OTCQB: PBNK - Pinnacle Bank, headquartered in Gilroy, California, announced today that Edward J. Rossi has been elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. He takes over the position vacated by the passing of Allen R. Greco.

“We are very pleased that Mr. Rossi has accepted the position of Vice Chairman of Pinnacle Bank’s Board of Directors. Mr. Rossi is currently chief executive officer of Cal Door & Drawer and is a founding member of the Bank. He has been a board member since 2006 and has been a strong supporter and contributor to the success of the Bank for the past 18 years. Mr. Rossi will continue to sit on several of the Bank’s committees including Marketing, Directors Loan, Compensation and as the Chairman of the ALCO committee,” stated Susan K. Black, Chair of the Board.

The entire Pinnacle Bank organization was heartbroken by the passing of original founder and Vice Chairman, Allen R. Greco, earlier this spring. Mr. Greco had been a partner at Greco & Filice CPA in the Gilroy community for more than 30 years. He brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Pinnacle Bank board, and he is deeply missed by all.

“Although I am saddened by the passing of my friend, Al Greco, I am excited to step into the position of Vice Chairman of Pinnacle Bank’s board of directors. As a founder, the Bank board set out to create a local community bank that believed in working with business and local community members by providing the best personalized banking experience while also supporting local nonprofit organizations. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of the continued success of Pinnacle Bank and I look forward to my new role,” stated Mr. Rossi.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based delivery. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas and Campbell. For more information, please go to www.pinnacle.bank.

