Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation and Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. Announce Extension of Virginia Bank Consideration Election Deadline

ALTAVISTA, Va. and DANVILLE, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: PPBN) (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”), the holding company for First National Bank, and Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: VABB) (“Virginia Bank”), the holding company for Virginia Bank and Trust, announced today that they have mutually agreed to extend the deadline by which shareholders of Virginia Bank may properly submit election materials (the “Election Deadline”) to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the exchange agent for the merger (the “Exchange Agent”). In order to give all Virginia Bank shareholders the opportunity to submit an election, the Election Deadline, which originally was 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 19, 2020, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 30, 2020.



Pinnacle and Virginia Bank have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, dated as of January 21, 2020, as amended on June 9, 2020, pursuant to which Virginia Bank will merge with and into Pinnacle, with Pinnacle being the surviving company (the “Merger”). In the Merger, each share of Virginia Bank common stock will be converted into the right to receive either: (i) $16.00 per share in cash (the “cash consideration”) or 0.54 shares of Pinnacle common stock (the “stock consideration”). Virginia Bank shareholders may elect cash consideration or stock consideration, or a combination thereof, subject to allocation and proration procedures that are intended to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of Virginia Bank common stock will be converted into the right to receive the stock consideration, and the remaining 40% of the outstanding shares of Virginia Bank common stock will be converted into the right to receive the cash consideration (subject to limited exceptions for dissenting shares).

Virginia Bank shareholders may contact Regan & Associates, Inc. at (800) 737-3426 with any questions about the election process.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst and the Cities of Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The Company has a total of 10 branches with two located in the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded. Other branch locations include Village Highway in Rustburg, Wards Road near the Lynchburg Regional Airport, Timberlake Road in Campbell County, South Main Street in the Town of Amherst, Old Forest Road, Odd Fellows Road and Main Street in the City of Lynchburg and Forest Road in Bedford County. Additionally, the Company operates a loan production office located in Charlottesville and plans to open another branch in the Graves Mill Center located in Forest once the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic subside. First National Bank is in its 112th year of operation.

About Virginia Bank

Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Bank and Trust Company. Founded in 1945, Virginia Bank and Trust Company is a state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Danville, Virginia, with seven banking offices located in Danville and Chatham, Virginia. The bank serves businesses, professionals and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking.

