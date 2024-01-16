Nasdaq Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:00 2024-01-16 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 82.86 USD -1.89% -3.07% -5.00% 10:54pm Earnings Flash (PNFP) PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS Reports Q4 Revenue $396.3M, vs. Street Est of $416.4M MT 10:54pm Earnings Flash (PNFP) PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS Reports Q4 EPS $1.68, vs. Street Est of $1.67 MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Official PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. press release PNFP Reports 4Q23 Diluted EPS of $1.19, Diluted EPS of $1.68 Excluding FDIC Special Assessment and BOLI Restructuring Charges January 16, 2024 at 04:46 pm EST Share Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.19 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.76 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, a decrease of 32.4 percent. Net income per diluted common share was $7.14 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared to $7.17 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, a decrease of 0.4 percent. After considering the adjustments noted in the table below for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023 and 2022, net income per diluted common share was $1.68, compared to $1.76 for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022. Net income per diluted common share adjusted for the items noted in the table below was $6.99 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared to $7.17 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022. Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.19 $ 1.69 $ 1.76 $ 7.14 $ 7.17 Net of tax adjustments (1): Investment losses on sales of securities, net (3) — 0.10 — 0.20 — Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction — — — (0.84 ) — Loss on BOLI restructuring (2) 0.21 — — 0.21 — ORE expense (3) — — — — — FDIC special assessment 0.28 — — 0.28 — Diluted earnings per common share after adjustments $ 1.68 $ 1.79 $ 1.76 $ 6.99 $ 7.17 (1): Adjustments include tax effect calculated using a blended statutory rate of 25.00 percent for 2023. (2): Loss on BOLI restructuring is not tax effected. (3): Impact of net investment gains in the fourth quarter of 2023 and ORE expense in all periods presented were minimal. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the firm restructured and surrendered approximately $740.0 million of bank owned life insurance contracts (BOLI) held by various insurance carriers. The restructuring is expected to increase the future yields of the underlying insurance contracts. Pursuant to the restructuring, the firm incurred approximately $7.2 million in restructuring charges and surrender penalties and $9.1 million in income taxes and penalties. The increased yield is expected to be fully phased in by mid-year 2024 and should result in an increase in non-taxable noninterest income of approximately $10.5 million in 2024. Additionally, the firm accrued approximately $29.0 million for future payments to the FDIC pursuant to a special insurance assessment to recover losses incurred by the Deposit Insurance Fund associated with two bank failures which occurred in the spring of 2023. The firm expects to remit the amount in eight quarterly installments beginning in June of 2024. The FDIC has announced that the special assessment amount and payment periods could change if actual losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund from these failures are different from estimated losses. "There is no doubt that 2023 presented a very difficult operating environment for banks," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "But 2023 was actually a great year for our firm resulting in year-over-year tangible book value growth of 14.8 percent and a total shareholder return of 20 percent. The challenging environment allowed us to showcase two critical drivers of our unique ability to create long-term shareholder value. First, our extraordinary ability to attract experienced bankers from the larger regional and national competitors, coupled with a differentiated service model, enabled us to reliably take market share and grow our balance sheet volumes even when market conditions would have otherwise limited growth opportunities. Second, our risk management systems, though generally unseen by most investors, provide critical discipline that contributed to very strong growth in a year when many of our peers failed to grow. These two drivers, in particular, enabled us to stay on course as opposed to deploying an extensive cost reduction plan which risks both revenue generation momentum as well as the cultural foundation of the firm. "With that in mind, we successfully recruited several experienced bankers in Jacksonville, Florida during the fourth quarter of 2023 building on the success we are experiencing in other market extensions like Atlanta and Washington, D.C. These bankers will provide the core leadership for what we believe will be a strong franchise in one of Florida’s finest banking markets. Due to the relative strength of our southeastern markets and the competitive advantage we possess over the large regional and national competitors, I remain excited about the ongoing opportunities that exist for our firm as we enter 2024." BALANCE SHEET GROWTH AND LIQUIDITY: Total assets at Dec. 31, 2023 were $48.0 billion, an increase of approximately $6.0 billion from Dec. 31, 2022 and $436.1 million from Sept. 30, 2023, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 14.3 percent and a linked-quarter annualized increase of 3.7 percent. A further analysis of select balance sheet trends follows: Balances at Linked-Quarter Annualized % Change Balances at Year-over-Year % Change (dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Loans $ 32,676,091 $ 31,943,284 9.2% $ 29,041,605 12.5% Securities 7,323,887 6,882,276 25.7% 6,637,920 10.3% Other interest-earning assets 2,673,235 3,512,452 (95.6)% 1,485,339 80.0% Total interest-earning assets $ 42,673,213 $ 42,338,012 3.2% $ 37,164,864 14.8% Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,906,502 $ 8,324,325 (20.1)% $ 9,812,744 (19.4)% Interest-bearing core deposits(1) 25,832,415 25,282,458 8.7% 21,488,333 20.2% Noncore deposits and other funding(2) 7,573,489 7,420,341 8.3% 4,743,562 59.7% Total funding $ 41,312,406 $ 41,027,124 2.8% $ 36,044,639 14.6% (1): Interest-bearing core deposits are interest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 including reciprocating time and money market deposits. (2): Noncore deposits and other funding consists of time deposits greater than $250,000, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, public funds, brokered deposits, FHLB advances and subordinated debt. Approximately 63 percent of fourth quarter 2023 loan growth was related to commercial and industrial and owner-occupied commercial real estate categories, two segments the firm intends to continue emphasizing for the foreseeable future.

On-balance sheet liquidity, defined as cash and cash equivalents plus unpledged securities, remained strong, totaling $6.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023, representing a $448 million decrease from the on-balance sheet liquidity level of $7.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023.

Available-for-sale investment securities increased by $454 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 which is primarily due to a $301 million increase in the fair value of the underlying securities. "We grew loans 12.5 percent, core deposits 7.8 percent, and we hired 107 new revenue producers, showcasing our ability to reliably and responsibly grow during 2023," Turner said. "With no further decline in the net interest margin in the fourth quarter, it appears we may be at or near the bottom for net interest margin. Consequently, the combination of our balance sheet growth and our ongoing pricing emphasis should enable us to reliably grow net interest income in 2024." PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE (PPNR) GROWTH: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2023 were $145.2 million and $807.6 million, respectively, a decrease of 27.3 percent and an increase of 5.5 percent, respectively from the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2022. Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Revenues: Net interest income $ 317,252 $ 319,460 (0.7 )% $ 1,262,118 $ 1,129,293 11.8 % Noninterest income 79,088 82,321 (3.9 )% 433,253 416,124 4.1 % Total revenues 396,340 401,781 (1.4 )% 1,695,371 1,545,417 9.7 % Noninterest expense 251,168 202,047 24.3 % 887,769 779,999 13.8 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 145,172 199,734 (27.3 )% 807,602 765,418 5.5 % Adjustments: Investment losses (gains) on sales of securities, net (14 ) — NM 19,674 (156 ) NM Gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of sale leaseback — — NM (85,692 ) — NM Loss on BOLI restructuring 7,166 — NM 7,166 — NM ORE expense (benefit) 125 179 (30.2 )% 315 280 12.5 % FDIC special assessment 29,000 — NM 29,000 — NM Adjusted PPNR $ 181,449 $ 199,913 (9.2 )% $ 778,065 $ 765,542 1.6 % Revenue per fully diluted common share was $5.16 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.35 for the third quarter of 2023 and $5.27 for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of 2.1 percent year-over-year. Excluding investment gains on sales of securities and the loss on the BOLI restructuring, revenue per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.25 compared to $5.27 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 was $317.3 million, compared to $317.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $319.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a year-over-year decline of 0.7 percent.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 was $79.1 million, compared to $90.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $82.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a year-over-year decrease of 3.9 percent. Noninterest income results for the fourth quarter of 2023 were negatively impacted by the BOLI restructuring charges of $7.2 million noted above. Excluding the BOLI restructuring charges, year-over-year noninterest income would have increased by 4.8 percent between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $22.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a year-over-year increase of 16.2 percent. Gain on the sale of fixed assets was $102,000 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared to $87,000 and $32,000, respectively, for the quarters ended Sept. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022. Gain on the sale of fixed assets was $86.0 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared to $457,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022. The year ended Dec. 31, 2023 included a gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of the previously announced sale-leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter of 2023 of $85.7 million. Net gains on the sale of investment securities were $14,000 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared to $9.7 million in net losses for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. There were no net gains or losses on the sale of investment securities for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $14.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $21.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a year-over-year decline of 31.3 percent. The firm estimated that BHG's overall impact to Pinnacle's earnings per diluted common share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 amounted to $0.61, down from $1.27 for the comparable period in 2022, in each case after considering reasonable funding costs to support the investment. BHG's impact on Pinnacle's earnings declined from 17.7 percent of Pinnacle's 2022 total diluted earnings per common share to 8.5 percent of Pinnacle's 2023 total diluted earnings per common share. BHG's loan originations decreased to $786 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Loans sold to BHG's community bank partners were approximately $446 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to approximately $435 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. BHG also sold $50 million in loans to private investors and closed an asset backed security facility with $300 million in loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $564 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $504 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. BHG increased its reserves for on-balance sheet loan losses to $302.6 million, or 9.33 percent of loans held for investment at Dec. 31, 2023, compared to 6.44 percent at Sept. 30, 2023. The increase reflects BHG's adoption for lifetime credit losses associated with its implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology on Oct. 1, 2023. The negative impact of the CECL adoption to Pinnacle's equity as of Oct. 1, 2023 was $35.0 million net of tax. BHG also decreased its accrual for losses attributable to loan substitutions and prepayments for loans previously sold through its community bank auction platform to $356.6 million, or 5.39 percent of the loans that have been previously sold and were unpaid, at Dec. 31, 2023 compared to 5.46 percent at Sept. 30, 2023.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 was $251.2 million, compared to $213.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $202.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 24.3 percent. Noninterest expense results for the fourth quarter of 2023 were negatively impacted by the $29.0 million FDIC special assessment. Excluding the FDIC special assessment, year-over-year noninterest expenses would have increased by 10.0 percent between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. Salaries and employee benefits were $133.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $130.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $131.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 1.2 percent. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, on a linked-quarter basis, of approximately $3.0 million was due to the increase in the costs related to increased headcount and additional expense for the firm's annual cash and equity incentive plans. Full-time equivalent associates increased to 3,357.0 at Dec. 31, 2023 from 3,241.5 at Dec. 31, 2022, a year-over-year increase of 3.6 percent. Equipment and occupancy costs were $38.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $36.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 29.6 percent. Contributing to the year-over-year increase is the impact of increased rent expense from the sale leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense categories, other than those specifically noted above, were $50.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $40.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 24.2 percent.

"Continued increases in short-term rates, quantitative tightening and an inverted yield curve made for a difficult operating environment in 2023," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer. "As we enter 2024, we find ourselves much more optimistic about the macro environment, particularly around the prospects of a 'soft landing', lower levels of inflation and the anticipated direction of interest rates. Even though many issues remain, including a stubborn inverted yield curve, we believe we will have the opportunity to manage our balance sheet to produce stronger earnings in 2024 than in 2023. "As anticipated, BHG's results for the fourth quarter of 2023 declined from those in the third quarter. Income related to BHG was down 41 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, BHG implemented several initiatives aimed at increasing earnings in future periods, including eliminating several business lines with reduction of corresponding personnel costs. As a result, BHG’s total operating expense decreased between the fourth and third quarters of 2023 by 16 percent. Charges related to these matters in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $4.0 million compared to charges in the third quarter of 2023 of $10 million. "Pinnacle's incentive expenses did increase slightly in the fourth quarter from the amounts in the third quarter as we finalized our performance incentive calculations for 2023. Our performance in 2023 resulted in an award under our annual cash incentive plan to participants of approximately 62 percent of each participants’ target award. The payout was below target because the firm's revenue and EPS were less than originally targeted. Our annual cash bonus plan award amounted to approximately $46.3 million for 2023 which reflects a savings in 2023 of approximately $30.0 million compared to what the firm would have incurred had we paid participants at target." SOUNDNESS AND PROFITABILITY: Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net interest margin 3.06 % 3.06 % 3.60 % 3.18 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio 63.37 % 52.26 % 50.29 % 52.36 % 50.47 % Return on average assets 0.76 % 1.08 % 1.29 % 1.19 % 1.37 % Return on average tangible common equity (TCE) 9.53 % 13.43 % 15.95 % 14.78 % 16.65 % As of December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.6 % 12.3 % 13.2 % Average loan to deposit ratio 84.05 % 82.80 % 83.10 % Uninsured/uncollateralized deposits to total deposits 31.32 % 28.89 % 39.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.6 % 8.2 % 8.5 % Book value per common share $ 75.80 $ 73.23 $ 69.35 Tangible book value per common share $ 51.38 $ 48.78 $ 44.74 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (1) 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (2) 5.20 % 4.60 % 2.40 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.04 % (1): Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarterly net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter. (2): Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses. Net interest margin was 3.06 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.06 percent for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.60 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin decreased to 3.18 percent for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared to 3.29 percent for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $26.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $13.5 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared to $18.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 and $11.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 0.17 percent.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 26.3 percent inclusive of BOLI restructuring taxes and penalties of $9.1 million.

Nonperforming assets were $86.6 million at Dec. 31, 2023, compared to $46.0 million at Sept. 30, 2023 and $46.1 million at Dec. 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at Dec. 31, 2023 was 429.0 percent, compared to 806.0 percent at Sept. 30, 2023 and 788.8 percent at Dec. 31, 2022. Although at Dec. 31, 2023, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and ORE was near historically low levels at 0.27 percent, the ratio did increase during the fourth quarter due primarily to the downgrade of a $40.2 million loan to a company headquartered in Middle Tennessee which owns facilities that are leased to healthcare operators around the country. The firm believes that this borrower is addressing the weaknesses identified in a prudent manner and believes no further action on this loan is required at this time.

Classified assets were $251.3 million at Dec. 31, 2023, compared to $218.9 million at Sept. 30, 2023 and $104.2 at Dec. 31, 2022. "We are obviously pleased that our net interest margin held at 3.06 percent during the fourth quarter of 2023 and was essentially flat with the third quarter," Carpenter said. "Another positive for the quarter was the increase in tangible book value per common share, which was $51.38 at Dec. 31, 2023, an increase of 14.8 percent over the $44.74 at Dec. 31, 2022. As you know, increasing our tangible book value per common share remains an important priority for our firm’s leadership. "Lastly, net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased during the quarter to 0.17 percent from 0.23 percent in the prior quarter. Our credit officers continue to work our loan portfolio looking for weaknesses and engaging borrowers where circumstances warrant. We are pleased with the performance of our loan portfolio thus far with our credit metrics continuing to reflect a loan portfolio that has performed well thus far through the challenging operating environment we have experienced." BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDENDS On Jan. 16, 2024, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to be paid on Feb. 23, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 2, 2024. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of approximately $3.8 million, or $16.88 per share (or $0.422 per depositary share), on Pinnacle Financial's 6.75 percent Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on Mar. 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 15, 2024. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to both preferred and common shareholders will be subject to the approval of Pinnacle's Board of Directors. The firm is the No. 1 and fastest growing bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA according to 2023 deposit data from the FDIC, and is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among Americas Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023. Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in BHG Financial, which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have listed BHG as a best workplace in multiple categories since 2016. The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $48.0 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast. Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com. Forward-Looking Statements All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG, including as a result of the negative impact of inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions on our and BHG's customers and their businesses, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) the sale of investment securities in a loss position before their value recovers, including as a result of asset liability management strategies or in response to liquidity needs; (iv) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout the Southeast region of the United States, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (v) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the long-term historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to limit the rates it pays on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (viii) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (ix) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial’s results, including as a result of the negative impact to net interest margin from rising deposit and other funding costs; (x) the results of regulatory examinations of Pinnacle Financial, Pinnacle Bank or BHG, or companies with whom they do business; (xi) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of Pinnacle Bank's hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or hedge failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xvi) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xvii) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xviii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xix) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xi) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xxiii) the risks associated with Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company or all or a portion of their ownership interests in BHG (triggering a similar sale by Pinnacle Bank); (xxiv) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxv) fluctuations in the valuations of Pinnacle Financial's equity investments and the ultimate success of such investments; (xxvi) the availability of and access to capital; (xxvii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions involving Pinnacle Financial, Pinnacle Bank or BHG; and (xxviii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Matters This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, total revenues, net income to common shareholders, earnings per diluted common share, revenue per diluted common share, PPNR, efficiency ratio, noninterest expense, noninterest income and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, gains associated with the sale-leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter of 2023, losses on the restructuring of certain BOLI contracts, a charge related to the FDIC special assessment and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This release may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2023 versus certain periods in 2022 and to internally prepared projections. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks $ 228,620 $ 279,652 $ 268,649 Restricted cash 86,873 17,356 31,447 Interest-bearing due from banks 1,914,856 2,855,094 877,286 Cash and cash equivalents 2,230,349 3,152,102 1,177,382 Securities purchased with agreement to resell 558,009 500,000 513,276 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 4,317,530 3,863,697 3,558,870 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $2.8 billion, $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.7 million, $1.7 million and $1.6 million at Dec. 31, 2023, Sept. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022, respectively) 3,006,357 3,018,579 3,079,050 Consumer loans held-for-sale 104,217 119,489 42,237 Commercial loans held-for-sale 9,280 20,513 21,093 Loans 32,676,091 31,943,284 29,041,605 Less allowance for credit losses (353,055 ) (346,192 ) (300,665 ) Loans, net 32,323,036 31,597,092 28,740,940 Premises and equipment, net 256,877 252,669 327,885 Equity method investment 445,223 480,996 443,185 Accrued interest receivable 217,491 177,390 161,182 Goodwill 1,846,973 1,846,973 1,846,973 Core deposits and other intangible assets 27,465 29,216 34,555 Other real estate owned 3,937 2,555 7,952 Other assets 2,613,139 2,462,519 2,015,441 Total assets $ 47,959,883 $ 47,523,790 $ 41,970,021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,906,502 $ 8,324,325 $ 9,812,744 Interest-bearing 11,365,349 10,852,086 7,884,605 Savings and money market accounts 14,427,206 14,306,359 13,774,534 Time 4,840,753 4,813,039 3,489,355 Total deposits 38,539,810 38,295,809 34,961,238 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 209,489 195,999 194,910 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,138,169 2,110,598 464,436 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,938 424,718 424,055 Accrued interest payable 66,967 67,442 19,478 Other liabilities 544,722 591,583 386,512 Total liabilities 41,924,095 41,686,149 36,450,629 Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2023, Sept. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022, respectively 217,126 217,126 217,126 Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.8 million, 76.8 million and 76.5 million shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2023, Sept. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022, respectively 76,767 76,753 76,454 Additional paid-in capital 3,109,493 3,097,702 3,074,867 Retained earnings 2,784,927 2,745,934 2,341,706 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (152,525 ) (299,874 ) (190,761 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,035,788 5,837,641 5,519,392 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,959,883 $ 47,523,790 $ 41,970,021 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 530,604 $ 508,963 $ 387,328 $ 1,950,365 $ 1,182,492 Securities Taxable 42,458 36,525 25,086 140,308 67,063 Tax-exempt 25,035 24,185 22,770 97,625 81,522 Federal funds sold and other 46,699 57,621 15,994 165,070 42,858 Total interest income 644,796 627,294 451,178 2,353,368 1,373,935 Interest expense: Deposits 297,556 280,305 120,499 983,118 204,119 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,295 1,071 474 3,744 794 FHLB advances and other borrowings 28,693 28,676 10,745 104,388 39,729 Total interest expense 327,544 310,052 131,718 1,091,250 244,642 Net interest income 317,252 317,242 319,460 1,262,118 1,129,293 Provision for credit losses 16,314 26,826 24,805 93,596 67,925 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 300,938 290,416 294,655 1,168,522 1,061,368 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 12,660 12,665 11,123 49,223 44,675 Investment services 13,410 13,253 11,765 52,432 46,441 Insurance sales commissions 3,072 2,882 2,668 13,670 12,186 Gains (losses) on mortgage loans sold, net 879 2,012 (65 ) 6,511 7,268 Investment gains (losses) on sales, net 14 (9,727 ) — (19,674 ) 156 Trust fees 6,987 6,640 5,767 26,683 23,511 Income from equity method investment 14,432 24,967 21,005 85,402 145,466 Gain on sale of fixed assets 102 87 32 86,048 457 Other noninterest income 27,532 38,018 30,026 132,958 135,964 Total noninterest income 79,088 90,797 82,321 433,253 416,124 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 133,333 130,344 131,802 531,828 510,175 Equipment and occupancy 38,021 36,900 29,329 138,980 109,672 Other real estate, net 125 33 179 315 280 Marketing and other business development 6,829 5,479 7,579 23,914 21,073 Postage and supplies 2,840 2,621 2,682 11,143 10,168 Amortization of intangibles 1,751 1,765 1,937 7,090 7,810 Other noninterest expense 68,269 36,091 28,539 174,499 120,821 Total noninterest expense 251,168 213,233 202,047 887,769 779,999 Income before income taxes 128,858 167,980 174,929 714,006 697,493 Income tax expense 33,879 35,377 37,082 151,854 136,751 Net income 94,979 132,603 137,847 562,152 560,742 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (15,192 ) (15,192 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 91,181 $ 128,805 $ 134,049 $ 546,960 $ 545,550 Per share information: Basic net income per common share $ 1.20 $ 1.69 $ 1.77 $ 7.20 $ 7.20 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.19 $ 1.69 $ 1.76 $ 7.14 $ 7.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 76,068,016 76,044,182 75,771,828 76,016,370 75,735,404 Diluted 76,823,991 76,201,916 76,198,411 76,647,543 76,133,865 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands) Preferred

Stock

Amount Common Stock Additional

Paid-

in Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comp. Income

(Loss), net Total

Shareholders'

Equity Shares Amounts Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 217,126 76,143 $ 76,143 $ 3,045,802 $ 1,864,350 $ 107,186 $ 5,310,607 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits — 16 16 312 — — 328 Preferred dividends paid ($67.52 per share) — — — — (15,192 ) — (15,192 ) Common dividends paid ($0.88 per share) — — — — (68,194 ) — (68,194 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures — 203 203 (203 ) — — — Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — (51 ) (51 ) (4,991 ) — — (5,042 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to restricted stock unit (RSU) and performance stock unit (PSU) agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — 143 143 (5,605 ) — — (5,462 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units — — — 39,552 — — 39,552 Net income — — — — 560,742 — 560,742 Other comprehensive loss — — — — — (297,947 ) (297,947 ) Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 217,126 76,454 $ 76,454 $ 3,074,867 $ 2,341,706 $ (190,761 ) $ 5,519,392 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 217,126 76,454 $ 76,454 $ 3,074,867 $ 2,341,706 $ (190,761 ) $ 5,519,392 Cumulative change due to accounting pronouncement — — — — (35,002 ) — (35,002 ) Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits — 40 40 931 — — 971 Preferred dividends paid ($67.52 per share) — — — — (15,192 ) — (15,192 ) Common dividends paid ($0.88 per share) — — — — (68,737 ) — (68,737 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures — 235 235 (235 ) — — — Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — (59 ) (59 ) (4,127 ) — — (4,186 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to RSU and PSU agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — 97 97 (3,822 ) — — (3,725 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units — — — 41,879 — — 41,879 Net income — — — — 562,152 — 562,152 Other comprehensive income — — — — — 38,236 38,236 Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 217,126 76,767 $ 76,767 $ 3,109,493 $ 2,784,927 $ (152,525 ) $ 6,035,788 PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) December September June March December September 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Balance sheet data, at quarter end: Commercial and industrial loans $ 11,666,691 11,307,611 10,983,911 10,723,327 10,241,362 9,748,994 Commercial real estate - owner occupied loans 4,044,896 3,944,616 3,845,359 3,686,796 3,587,257 3,426,271 Commercial real estate - investment loans 5,929,595 5,957,426 5,682,652 5,556,484 5,277,454 5,122,127 Commercial real estate - multifamily and other loans 1,605,899 1,490,184 1,488,236 1,331,249 1,265,165 1,042,854 Consumer real estate - mortgage loans 4,851,531 4,768,780 4,692,673 4,531,285 4,435,046 4,271,913 Construction and land development loans 4,041,081 3,942,143 3,904,774 3,909,024 3,679,498 3,548,970 Consumer and other loans 536,398 532,524 555,685 559,706 555,823 550,565 Total loans 32,676,091 31,943,284 31,153,290 30,297,871 29,041,605 27,711,694 Allowance for credit losses (353,055 ) (346,192 ) (337,459 ) (313,841 ) (300,665 ) (288,088 ) Securities 7,323,887 6,882,276 6,623,457 6,878,831 6,637,920 6,481,018 Total assets 47,959,883 47,523,790 46,875,982 45,119,587 41,970,021 41,000,118 Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,906,502 8,324,325 8,436,799 9,018,439 9,812,744 10,567,873 Total deposits 38,539,810 38,295,809 37,722,661 36,178,553 34,961,238 33,690,049 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 209,489 195,999 163,774 149,777 194,910 190,554 FHLB advances 2,138,169 2,110,598 2,200,917 2,166,508 464,436 889,248 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,938 424,718 424,497 424,276 424,055 423,834 Total shareholders' equity 6,035,788 5,837,641 5,843,759 5,684,128 5,519,392 5,342,112 Balance sheet data, quarterly averages: Total loans $ 32,371,506 31,529,854 30,882,205 29,633,640 28,402,197 27,021,031 Securities 6,967,488 6,801,285 6,722,247 6,765,126 6,537,262 6,542,026 Federal funds sold and other 3,615,908 4,292,956 3,350,705 2,100,757 1,828,588 2,600,978 Total earning assets 42,954,902 42,624,095 40,955,157 38,499,523 36,768,047 36,164,035 Total assets 47,668,519 47,266,199 45,411,961 42,983,854 41,324,251 40,464,649 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,342,572 8,515,733 8,599,781 9,332,317 10,486,233 10,926,069 Total deposits 38,515,560 38,078,665 36,355,859 35,291,775 34,177,281 33,108,415 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 202,601 184,681 162,429 219,082 199,610 215,646 FHLB advances 2,112,809 2,132,638 2,352,045 1,130,356 701,813 1,010,865 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,999 426,855 426,712 426,564 427,503 426,267 Total shareholders' equity 5,889,075 5,898,196 5,782,239 5,605,604 5,433,274 5,403,244 Statement of operations data, for the three months ended: Interest income $ 644,796 627,294 575,239 506,039 451,178 371,764 Interest expense 327,544 310,052 259,846 193,808 131,718 65,980 Net interest income 317,252 317,242 315,393 312,231 319,460 305,784 Provision for credit losses 16,314 26,826 31,689 18,767 24,805 27,493 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 300,938 290,416 283,704 293,464 294,655 278,291 Noninterest income 79,088 90,797 173,839 89,529 82,321 104,805 Noninterest expense 251,168 213,233 211,641 211,727 202,047 199,253 Income before income taxes 128,858 167,980 245,902 171,266 174,929 183,843 Income tax expense 33,879 35,377 48,603 33,995 37,082 35,185 Net income 94,979 132,603 197,299 137,271 137,847 148,658 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 91,181 128,805 193,501 133,473 134,049 144,860 Profitability and other ratios: Return on avg. assets (1) 0.76 % 1.08 % 1.71 % 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.42 % Return on avg. equity (1) 6.14 % 8.66 % 13.42 % 9.66 % 9.79 % 10.64 % Return on avg. common equity (1) 6.38 % 9.00 % 13.95 % 10.05 % 10.20 % 11.08 % Return on avg. tangible common equity (1) 9.53 % 13.43 % 21.06 % 15.43 % 15.95 % 17.40 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (14) 12.26 % 11.35 % 11.04 % 12.07 % 12.26 % 12.34 % Net interest margin (2) 3.06 % 3.06 % 3.20 % 3.40 % 3.60 % 3.47 % Noninterest income to total revenue (3) 19.95 % 22.25 % 35.53 % 22.28 % 20.49 % 25.53 % Noninterest income to avg. assets (1) 0.66 % 0.76 % 1.54 % 0.84 % 0.79 % 1.03 % Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1) 2.09 % 1.79 % 1.87 % 2.00 % 1.94 % 1.95 % Efficiency ratio (4) 63.37 % 52.26 % 43.26 % 52.70 % 50.29 % 48.53 % Avg. loans to avg. deposits 84.05 % 82.80 % 84.94 % 83.97 % 83.10 % 81.61 % Securities to total assets 15.27 % 14.48 % 14.13 % 15.25 % 15.82 % 15.81 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 32,371,506 $ 530,604 6.62 % $ 28,402,197 $ 387,328 5.54 % Securities Taxable 3,801,278 42,458 4.43 % 3,421,072 25,086 2.91 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,166,210 25,035 3.74 % 3,116,190 22,770 3.49 % Interest-bearing due from banks 2,876,213 39,761 5.48 % 1,117,468 10,626 3.77 % Resell agreements 507,368 3,216 2.51 % 521,787 3,432 2.61 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % Other 232,327 3,722 6.36 % 189,333 1,936 4.06 % Total interest-earning assets 42,954,902 $ 644,796 6.09 % 36,768,047 $ 451,178 5.02 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,875,546 1,881,597 Other nonearning assets 2,838,071 2,674,607 Total assets $ 47,668,519 $ 41,324,251 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 10,821,528 106,368 3.90 % 7,262,128 36,808 2.01 % Savings and money market 14,455,770 137,330 3.77 % 13,337,326 68,677 2.04 % Time 4,895,690 53,858 4.36 % 3,091,594 15,014 1.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 30,172,988 297,556 3.91 % 23,691,048 120,499 2.02 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 202,601 1,295 2.54 % 199,610 474 0.94 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,112,809 22,674 4.26 % 701,813 5,380 3.04 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,999 6,019 5.59 % 427,503 5,365 4.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,915,397 327,544 3.95 % 25,019,974 131,718 2.09 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,342,572 — — 10,486,233 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 41,257,969 $ 327,544 3.15 % 35,506,207 $ 131,718 1.47 % Other liabilities 521,475 384,770 Shareholders' equity 5,889,075 5,433,274 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,668,519 $ 41,324,251 Netinterestincome $ 317,252 $ 319,460 Net interest spread (3) 2.14 % 2.93 % Net interest margin (4) 3.06 % 3.60 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $14.5 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $14.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended December 31, 2023 would have been 2.94% compared to a net interest spread of 3.55% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Year ended Year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 31,112,968 $ 1,950,365 6.36 % $ 26,182,102 $ 1,182,492 4.62 % Securities Taxable 3,562,527 140,308 3.94 % 3,405,346 67,063 1.97 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,252,030 97,625 3.58 % 3,013,505 81,522 3.26 % Interest-bearing due from banks 2,611,506 140,036 5.36 % 1,815,251 23,206 1.28 % Resell agreements 508,190 13,176 2.59 % 1,010,443 14,106 1.40 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % Other 227,147 11,858 5.22 % 181,824 5,546 3.05 % Total interest-earning assets 41,274,368 $ 2,353,368 5.82 % 35,608,471 $ 1,373,935 3.98 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,878,204 1,877,870 Other nonearning assets 2,696,900 2,324,564 Total assets $ 45,849,472 $ 39,810,905 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 9,565,965 333,631 3.49 % 6,737,026 63,549 0.94 % Savings and money market 14,162,523 473,327 3.34 % 12,695,974 112,218 0.88 % Time 4,606,756 176,160 3.82 % 2,478,629 28,352 1.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 28,335,244 983,118 3.47 % 21,911,629 204,119 0.93 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 192,132 3,744 1.95 % 203,082 794 0.39 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,935,204 80,958 4.18 % 923,964 20,848 2.26 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,784 23,430 5.49 % 429,169 18,881 4.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,889,364 1,091,250 3.53 % 23,467,844 244,642 1.04 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,736,843 — — 10,674,249 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 39,626,207 $ 1,091,250 2.75 % 34,142,093 $ 244,642 0.72 % Other liabilities 428,348 297,409 Shareholders' equity 5,794,917 5,371,403 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,849,472 $ 39,810,905 Netinterestincome $ 1,262,118 $ 1,129,293 Net interest spread (3) 2.29 % 2.94 % Net interest margin (4) 3.18 % 3.29 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $48.5 million of taxable equivalent income for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the year ended December 31, 2023 would have been 3.07% compared to a net interest spread of 3.26% for the year ended December 31, 2022. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) December September June March December September 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Asset quality information and ratios: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 82,288 42,950 44,289 36,988 38,116 34,115 ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 4,347 3,019 3,105 7,802 7,952 7,787 Total nonperforming assets $ 86,635 45,969 47,394 44,790 46,068 41,902 Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest $ 6,004 4,969 5,257 5,284 4,406 6,757 Accruing purchase credit deteriorated loans $ 6,501 7,010 7,415 7,684 8,060 8,759 Net loan charge-offs $ 13,451 18,093 9,771 7,291 11,729 10,983 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 429.0 % 806.0 % 762.0 % 848.5 % 788.8 % 844.5 % As a percentage of total loans: Past due accruing loans over 30 days 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.13 % Potential problem loans 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.32 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.21 % Allowance for credit losses 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (6) 5.2 % 4.6 % 3.3 % 2.7 % 2.4 % 2.6 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (5) 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.16 % Interest rates and yields: Loans 6.62 % 6.50 % 6.30 % 6.00 % 5.54 % 4.73 % Securities 4.12 % 3.81 % 3.66 % 3.47 % 3.19 % 2.66 % Total earning assets 6.09 % 5.95 % 5.74 % 5.45 % 5.02 % 4.20 % Total deposits, including non-interest bearing 3.07 % 2.92 % 2.52 % 2.03 % 1.40 % 0.66 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2.54 % 2.30 % 1.93 % 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.34 % FHLB advances 4.26 % 4.22 % 4.20 % 3.94 % 3.04 % 2.26 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.59 % 5.54 % 5.44 % 5.38 % 4.98 % 4.51 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 3.15 % 3.01 % 2.65 % 2.12 % 1.47 % 0.75 % Capital and other ratios (6): Pinnacle Financial ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.6 % 12.3 % 12.5 % 12.6 % 13.2 % 13.0 % Common equity Tier one 10.3 % 10.3 % 10.2 % 9.9 % 10.0 % 10.0 % Tier one risk-based 10.8 % 10.9 % 10.8 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.7 % Total risk-based 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 12.6 % Leverage 9.4 % 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.6 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.3 % Pinnacle Bank ratios: Common equity Tier one 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 11.1 % Tier one risk-based 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 11.1 % Total risk-based 12.0 % 12.0 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.6 % 11.8 % Leverage 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.9 % 10.1 % 10.1 % Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (17) 84.2 % 83.1 % 84.5 % 88.5 % 85.9 % 85.4 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (17) 259.0 % 256.4 % 256.7 % 261.1 % 249.6 % 244.0 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December September June March December September 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Per share data: Earnings per common share – basic $ 1.20 1.69 2.55 1.76 1.77 1.91 Earnings per common share - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.70 1.79 1.80 1.76 1.77 1.91 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.19 1.69 2.54 1.76 1.76 1.91 Earnings per common share - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.68 1.79 1.79 1.76 1.76 1.91 Common dividends per share $ 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 Book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 75.80 73.23 73.32 71.24 69.35 67.07 Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 51.38 48.78 48.85 46.75 44.74 42.44 Revenue per diluted common share $ 5.16 5.35 6.43 5.28 5.27 5.40 Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 5.25 5.48 5.43 5.28 5.27 5.40 Investor information: Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter $ 87.22 67.04 56.65 55.16 73.40 81.10 High closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 89.34 75.95 57.93 82.79 87.81 87.66 Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 60.77 56.41 46.17 52.51 70.74 68.68 Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter $ 22.60 22.70 23.75 24.15 25.35 25.33 High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 23.65 23.85 24.90 25.71 25.60 26.23 Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 21.00 21.54 19.95 20.77 23.11 24.76 Other information: Residential mortgage loan sales: Gross loans sold $ 142,556 198,247 192,948 120,146 134,514 181,139 Gross fees (8) $ 3,191 4,350 4,133 2,795 3,149 3,189 Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated 2.24 % 2.19 % 2.14 % 2.33 % 2.34 % 1.76 % Net gain (loss) on residential mortgage loans sold $ 879 2,012 1,567 2,053 (65 ) 1,117 Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (13) $ 14 (9,727 ) (9,961 ) — — 217 Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (9) $ 9,810,457 9,041,716 9,007,230 8,634,339 8,049,125 7,220,405 Trust account managed assets, at quarter end $ 5,530,495 5,047,128 5,084,592 4,855,951 4,560,752 4,162,639 Core deposits (10) $ 33,738,917 33,606,783 32,780,767 32,054,111 31,301,077 30,748,817 Core deposits to total funding (10) 81.7 % 81.9 % 80.9 % 82.4 % 86.8 % 87.4 % Risk-weighted assets $ 40,205,295 39,527,086 38,853,588 38,117,659 36,216,901 35,281,315 Number of offices 128 128 127 126 123 120 Total core deposits per office $ 263,585 262,553 258,116 254,398 254,480 256,240 Total assets per full-time equivalent employee $ 14,287 14,274 14,166 13,750 12,948 12,875 Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee $ 468.4 486.2 593.0 496.5 491.8 511.5 Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee $ 296.8 254.1 256.5 261.7 247.3 248.2 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 3,357.0 3,329.5 3,309.0 3,281.5 3,241.5 3,184.5 Associate retention rate (11) 94.2 % 93.6 % 94.1 % 93.8 % 93.8 % 93.6 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended Year ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December September December December December 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income $ 317,252 317,242 319,460 1,262,118 1,129,293 Noninterest income 79,088 90,797 82,321 433,253 416,124 Total revenues 396,340 408,039 401,781 1,695,371 1,545,417 Less: Investment losses (gains) on sales of securities, net (14 ) 9,727 — 19,674 (156 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction — — — (85,692 ) — Loss on BOLI restructuring 7,166 — — 7,166 — Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 403,492 417,766 401,781 1,636,519 1,545,261 Noninterest expense $ 251,168 213,233 202,047 887,769 779,999 Less: ORE expense (benefit) 125 33 179 315 280 FDIC special assessment 29,000 — — 29,000 — Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 222,043 213,200 201,868 858,454 779,719 Pre-tax income $ 128,858 167,980 174,929 714,006 697,493 Provision for credit losses 16,314 26,826 24,805 93,596 67,925 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue 145,172 194,806 199,734 807,602 765,418 Less: Adjustments noted above 36,277 9,760 179 (29,537 ) 124 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (12) $ 181,449 204,566 199,913 778,065 765,542 Noninterest income $ 79,088 90,797 82,321 433,253 416,124 Less: Adjustments noted above 7,152 9,727 — (58,852 ) (156 ) Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 86,240 100,524 82,321 374,401 415,968 Efficiency ratio (4) 63.37 % 52.26 % 50.29 % 52.36 % 50.47 % Adjustments noted above (8.34 )% (1.23 )% (0.05 )% 0.10 % (0.01 )% Efficiency ratio excluding adjustments noted above (4) 55.03 % 51.03 % 50.24 % 52.46 % 50.46 % Total average assets $ 47,668,519 47,266,199 41,324,251 45,849,472 39,810,905 Noninterest income to average assets (1) 0.66 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.94 % 1.05 % Less: Adjustments noted above 0.06 % 0.08 % — % (0.12 )% (0.01 )% Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 0.72 % 0.84 % 0.79 % 0.82 % 1.04 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 2.09 % 1.79 % 1.94 % 1.94 % 1.96 % Adjustments as noted above (0.24 )% — % — % (0.07 )% — % Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 1.85 % 1.79 % 1.94 % 1.87 % 1.96 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December September June March December September 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 91,181 128,805 193,501 133,473 134,049 144,860 Less: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (14 ) 9,727 9,961 — — (217 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction — — (85,692 ) — — — Loss on BOLI restructuring 16,252 — — — — — ORE expense (benefit) 125 33 58 99 179 (90 ) FDIC special assessment 29,000 — —