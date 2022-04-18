PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.65, ROAA of 1.32% and ROATCE of 15.63% For 1Q2022
Annualized linked-quarter loan growth of 18.5% for 1Q2022, 22.5% exclusive of PPP paydowns
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.65 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.61 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of approximately 2.5 percent. Items significantly impacting the comparability between the two periods were:
PPP income in the first quarter of 2022 was $10.8 million, compared to $23.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. PPP loans at March 31, 2022 were $157.2 million, down from $371.1 million at Dec. 31, 2021 and $2.2 billion at March 31, 2021.
Income from the firm’s sale of residential mortgage loans amounted to $4.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $13.7 million during the first quarter of 2021.
On March 1, 2022, Pinnacle Bank acquired the remaining equity of JB&B Capital, LLC ("JB&B"), a commercial equipment leasing business in Knoxville, TN, in a cash transaction. Pinnacle had previously acquired 20 percent of JB&B's equity in 2017. As a result of the acquisition of JB&B, first quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share increased by $0.04 per share, which includes approximately $5.5 million of gains resulting from remeasurement of the previous investment offset in part by approximately $1.0 million of provision for credit losses recorded in accordance with CECL for the outstanding leases at JB&B. Lease balances attributable to the JB&B acquisition approximated $60.7 million at March 31, 2022.
"In our view, the economic landscape remains fragile," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the various economic sanctions enacted in response are likely to continue to weigh on our economy. The full impact of the ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, inverted yield curves and a potential recession are as yet unknown. Our response thus far has been to seek to protect tangible book value, to initiate a number of targeted loan portfolio reviews, including our COVID-impacted and commercial real estate portfolios, and to heighten our diligence on cybersecurity and fraud detection.
"Despite the uncertain economic environment, we are pleased with our first quarter performance and remain optimistic for 2022," Turner said. "As a result of our prolific hiring over the last few years, we had anticipated rapid loan growth this year based primarily on market share movement as the new revenue producers continue to consolidate their clients from their previous employers to us. Not only are we realizing outsized loan growth in our legacy Tennessee, Carolinas and Virginia markets, but we are also having great success in our market extensions to Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Birmingham, and Huntsville. The prolific hiring continued during the first quarter with 28 additional revenue producers. The loan growth we experienced during the first quarter, along with our current loan pipelines and our continued ability to attract new associates, have bolstered our confidence that we could meet or exceed mid-teen percentage loan growth for this year."
BALANCE SHEET GROWTH:
Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $39.4 billion, an increase of approximately $4.1 billion from March 31, 2021, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 11.6 percent. A further analysis of select balance sheet trends follows:
Balances at
Balances at
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
Linked-Quarter
Annualized
% Change
March 31,
2021
Year-over-Year
% Change
Loans
$
24,499,022
$
23,414,262
18.5
%
$
23,086,701
6.1
%
Less PPP loans
157,180
371,118
(230.6
)%
2,221,409
(92.9
)%
Loans excluding PPP loans
24,341,842
23,043,144
22.5
%
20,865,292
16.7
%
Securities and other interest-earning assets
10,704,157
11,046,895
(12.4
)%
8,237,831
29.9
%
Total interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans
$
35,045,999
$
34,090,039
11.2
%
$
29,103,123
20.4
%
Core Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
10,986,194
10,461,071
20.1
%
8,103,943
35.6
%
Interest-bearing core deposits(1)
19,412,489
18,855,840
11.8
%
16,857,447
15.2
%
Noncore deposits and other funding(2)
3,428,850
3,452,034
(2.7
)%
5,062,784
(32.3
)%
Total funding
$
33,827,533
$
32,768,945
12.9
%
$
30,024,174
12.7
%
(1): Interest-bearing core deposits are interest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 and reciprocating time and money market deposits issued through the IntraFi Network.
(2): Noncore deposits and other funding consists of time deposits greater than $250,000, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, public funds, brokered deposits, FHLB advances and subordinated debt.
"During the first quarter, loan growth approximated an annualized rate of 18.5 percent when compared to balances at Dec. 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP, loans increased at an annualized rate of 22.5 percent," Turner said. "As we have been highlighting for the past several quarters, replacing last year's PPP revenue and extraordinary volume of mortgage origination fees is primarily a function of new loan growth this year, and we are off to a tremendous start. Additionally, we were pleased with our core deposit growth in the first quarter of 14.7 percent and that our average deposit costs decreased during the quarter to 13 basis points."
PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUES (PPNR):
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $160.3 million, a decrease of 1.4 percent from the $160.9 million recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Three months ended
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
% change
Revenues:
Net interest income
$
239,475
$
222,870
7.5
%
Noninterest income
103,496
92,709
11.6
%
Total revenues
342,971
315,579
8.7
%
Noninterest expense
182,661
154,696
18.1
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
$
160,310
$
160,883
(0.4
)%
Adjustments:
Investment losses on sales of securities, net
61
—
NM
ORE expense (benefit)
105
(13
)
NM
Adjusted PPNR
$
160,476
$
160,870
(0.2
)%
Revenue per fully diluted common share was $4.52 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $4.47 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.17 for the first quarter of 2021, an 8.4 percent year-over-year growth rate.
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $239.5 million, compared to $238.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $222.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, a year-over-year growth rate of 7.5 percent.
Revenues from PPP loans approximated $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $23.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2022, remaining unamortized fees for PPP loans were approximately $5.0 million.
Included in net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.7 million of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $2.2 million of discount accretion recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. There remains $7.0 million of purchase accounting discount accretion as of March 31, 2022.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $103.5 million, compared to $100.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 11.0 percent. Compared to $92.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income grew 11.6 percent.
Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $20.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 28.2 percent. Compared to $16.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, wealth management revenues were up 28.5 percent.
First quarter 2022 gains from investments in joint ventures and other funds was $1.7 million, compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Service charges on deposit accounts were $11.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 and $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Fluctuations in these accounts are directly correlated with transaction volume and include NSF fees, analysis fees and check card interchange revenues.
Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $33.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up from $30.8 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 and $29.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Other noninterest income was $34.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $33.2 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 and $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 10.4 percent and year-over-year growth of 32.8 percent, respectively. The year-over-year growth was primarily impacted by the $5.5 million gain on remeasurement of our investment in JB&B.
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $182.7 million, compared to $170.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $154.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 28.7 percent and a year-over-year increase of 18.1 percent.
Salaries and employee benefits were $121.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $110.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $102.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 43.0 percent and a year-over-year increase of 18.6 percent. Total full-time equivalent associates amounted to 2,988 associates at March 31, 2022, compared to 2,621 full-time equivalent associates at March 31, 2021, an increase of 14.0 percent.
Noninterest expense categories, other than salaries and employee benefits, were $60.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $60.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $52.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of less than 1 percent and a year-over-year increase of 17.0 percent.
"We continue to highlight PPNR and our efforts to grow PPNR consistently," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle’s chief financial officer. "PPNR was flattish compared to last year’s first quarter, but given the headwinds of reduced PPP revenues and reduced revenues from our residential mortgage business, we are pleased with our first quarter PPNR results. In addition to our anticipated loan growth this year, we believe that BHG's performance will result in at least 20 percent noninterest income growth in 2022 and that our wealth management businesses will also have a strong year given market volatility and several significant hires that were accomplished in 2021. As to expenses, compensation costs increased nearly 19 percent over last year, due primarily to increased headcount, annual merit raises and seasonal payroll taxes. We are optimistic that our hiring model will continue to provide us even more opportunities to add revenue producers this year. As a result, including the impact of inflation and the addition of JB&B on our expense base, we believe our noninterest expenses for 2022 will approximate mid-teen percentage increase over 2021 noninterest expense.
"We all appreciated that growing PPNR in 2022 would be challenging for the entire banking industry. We believe our loan growth momentum going into the second quarter is very strong, and assuming rates continue to increase and eliminate the impact of a larger percentage of our loan floors, not only should our revenue growth accelerate, but our margins should begin to expand as well."
PROFITABILITY:
Three months ended
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
Net interest margin
2.89
%
2.96
%
3.02
%
Efficiency ratio
53.26
%
50.20
%
49.02
%
Return on average assets
1.32
%
1.39
%
1.42
%
Return on average tangible common equity (TCE)
15.63
%
16.13
%
17.16
%
Book value per common share
$
66.30
$
66.89
$
62.33
Tangible book value per common share
$
41.65
$
42.55
$
37.88
Net interest margin was 2.89 percent for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.02 percent for the first quarter of 2021.
Impacting the firm’s net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022 and first and fourth quarters of 2021 were both PPP loans and the firm’s decision early in the pandemic to maintain additional on-balance sheet liquidity. The firm estimates its first quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021 net interest margin was negatively impacted by approximately 29 and 25 basis points, respectively, as a result of PPP loans and additional liquidity, compared to approximately 27 basis points for the first quarter 2021.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, book value decreased by $0.59 per share and tangible book value decreased by $0.90 per share when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due in large part to approximately $132.8 million decrease in the net unrealized fair value of the firm's available-for-sale investment securities portfolio caused by rising rates. Additionally, during the first quarter, the firm transferred approximately $1.1 billion of available-for-sale securities to held-to-maturity.
"We remain pleased with our profitability metrics for the first quarter," Carpenter said. "There is much discussion about the rate environment and its impact on our balance sheet sensitivity going forward. We believe our balance sheet is positioned more conservatively than most given our disciplined adherence to loan floors over the last few years. Over the course of the last few weeks and since the most recent increase in Fed funds rates, our loan yields have expanded by almost 6 basis points, while our total deposit costs have increased approximately 2 basis points. Thus far, and we are very early in the up-rate cycle, we are pleased with how our relationship managers are working with their clients and setting expectations for the next several quarters.
"Additionally, the impact of increased rates on tangible book value has garnered attention. Our tangible book value per share decreased by 2.1 percent this quarter, primarily due to the impact of rising rates on accumulated other comprehensive income. Early in the first quarter of 2022, we transferred approximately $1.1 billion of available-for-sale securities to held-to-maturity to help counter the impact of rising rates on tangible equity. Tangible book value per share is a key initiative of ours, so we will continue to position our firm to grow tangible book value over the long term."
MAINTAINING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET:
Three months ended or as of
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans(1)
0.05
%
0.14
%
0.20
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs)
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.36
%
Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (2)
3.60
%
4.10
%
7.30
%
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans
1.07
%
1.12
%
1.22
%
ACL to total loans, excluding PPP
1.07
%
1.14
%
1.35
%
(1): Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarterly net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter.
(2): Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses.
Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs were $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021 and $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Nonperforming assets were $35.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $40.1 million at Dec. 31, 2021 and $82.8 million at March 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022 was 982.9 percent, compared to 833.8 percent at Dec. 31, 2021 and 389.4 percent at March 31, 2021.
Classified assets were $137.0 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $151.3 million at Dec. 31, 2021 and $244.9 million at March 31, 2021.
"Our credit performance has been strong for many years, and this was even more evident in the first quarter," Carpenter said. "Several of our loan credit metrics are at the lowest point they have been at in many years. During the first quarter, our allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (ACL) decreased from 1.14 percent at year end 2021 to 1.07 percent at March 31, 2022. We believe that continued reductions in our ACL are possible through most of 2022."
Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.
Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.
The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $39.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.
Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data)
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks
$
187,093
$
188,287
$
189,251
Restricted cash
29,680
82,505
162,834
Interest-bearing due from banks
3,103,008
3,830,747
2,780,137
Federal funds sold and other
—
—
55,186
Cash and cash equivalents
3,319,781
4,101,539
3,187,408
Securities purchased with agreement to resell
1,332,753
1,000,000
450,000
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
3,569,723
4,914,194
3,677,019
Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $2.4 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.0 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.1 million, $161 and $198 at March 31, 2022, Dec. 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively)
2,566,386
1,155,958
1,014,345
Consumer loans held-for-sale
67,224
45,806
85,769
Commercial loans held-for-sale
35,383
17,685
12,541
Loans
24,499,022
23,414,262
23,086,701
Less allowance for credit losses
(261,618
)
(263,233
)
(280,881
)
Loans, net
24,237,404
23,151,029
22,805,820
Premises and equipment, net
296,779
288,182
289,515
Equity method investment
382,256
360,833
327,512
Accrued interest receivable
95,147
98,813
98,477
Goodwill
1,850,951
1,819,811
1,819,811
Core deposits and other intangible assets
31,997
33,819
40,130
Other real estate owned
8,237
8,537
10,651
Other assets
1,606,357
1,473,193
1,480,707
Total assets
$
39,400,378
$
38,469,399
$
35,299,705
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
10,986,194
$
10,461,071
$
8,103,943
Interest-bearing
6,838,659
6,530,015
5,814,689
Savings and money market accounts
12,416,101
12,179,663
11,361,620
Time
2,054,860
2,133,784
3,012,688
Total deposits
32,295,814
31,304,533
28,292,940
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
219,530
152,559
172,117
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
888,870
888,681
888,115
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
423,319
423,172
671,002
Accrued interest payable
8,575
12,504
15,359
Other liabilities
283,320
377,343
300,648
Total liabilities
34,119,428
33,158,792
30,340,181
Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022, Dec. 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively
217,126
217,126
217,126
Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.4 million, 76.1 million and 76.1 million shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022, Dec. 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively
76,377
76,143
76,088
Additional paid-in capital
3,045,914
3,045,802
3,027,311
Retained earnings
1,972,686
1,864,350
1,515,451
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
(31,153
)
107,186
123,548
Total stockholders' equity
5,280,950
5,310,607
4,959,524
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
39,400,378
$
38,469,399
$
35,299,705
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
227,047
$
230,026
$
227,372
Securities
Taxable
11,048
9,696
7,728
Tax-exempt
17,446
16,931
15,498
Federal funds sold and other
3,076
2,540
1,319
Total interest income
258,617
259,193
251,917
Interest expense:
Deposits
10,250
10,648
17,468
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
56
54
72
FHLB advances and other borrowings
8,836
9,728
11,507
Total interest expense
19,142
20,430
29,047
Net interest income
239,475
238,763
222,870
Provision for credit losses
2,720
2,675
7,235
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
236,755
236,088
215,635
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,030
12,663
8,307
Investment services
10,691
11,081
8,191
Insurance sales commissions
4,036
2,328
3,225
Gains on mortgage loans sold, net
4,066
4,244
13,666
Investment gains (losses) on sales, net
(61
)
393
—
Trust fees
5,973
5,926
4,687
Income from equity method investment
33,655
30,844
28,950
Other noninterest income
34,106
33,244
25,683
Total noninterest income
103,496
100,723
92,709
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
121,852
110,048
102,728
Equipment and occupancy
25,536
24,997
23,220
Other real estate, net
105
37
(13
)
Marketing and other business development
3,777
4,562
2,349
Postage and supplies
2,371
2,191
1,806
Amortization of intangibles
1,871
2,057
2,206
Other noninterest expense
27,149
26,525
22,400
Total noninterest expense
182,661
170,417
154,696
Income before income taxes
157,590
166,394
153,648
Income tax expense
28,480
32,866
28,220
Net income
129,110
133,528
125,428
Preferred stock dividends
(3,798
)
(3,798
)
(3,798
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
125,312
$
129,730
$
121,630
Per share information:
Basic net income per common share
$
1.66
$
1.72
$
1.61
Diluted net income per common share
$
1.65
$
1.71
$
1.61
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
75,654,986
75,523,052
75,372,883
Diluted
75,930,372
76,024,700
75,657,149
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
March
December
September
June
March
December
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Balance sheet data, at quarter end:
Commercial and industrial loans
$
8,213,204
7,703,428
7,079,431
6,771,254
6,355,119
6,239,588
Commercial real estate - owner occupied loans
3,124,275
3,048,822
2,954,519
2,817,689
2,869,785
2,802,227
Commercial real estate - investment loans
4,707,761
4,607,048
4,597,736
4,644,551
4,782,712
4,565,040
Commercial real estate - multifamily and other loans
718,822
614,656
621,471
724,253
790,469
638,344
Consumer real estate - mortgage loans
3,813,252
3,680,684
3,540,439
3,335,537
3,086,916
3,099,172
Construction and land development loans
3,277,029
2,903,017
3,096,961
2,791,611
2,568,969
2,901,746
Consumer and other loans
487,499
485,489
459,182
440,124
411,322
379,515
Paycheck protection program loans
157,180
371,118
708,722
1,372,916
2,221,409
1,798,869
Total loans
24,499,022
23,414,262
23,058,461
22,897,935
23,086,701
22,424,501
Allowance for credit losses
(261,618
)
(263,233
)
(268,635
)
(273,747
)
(280,881
)
(285,050
)
Securities
6,136,109
6,070,152
5,623,890
5,326,908
4,691,364
4,615,040
Total assets
39,400,378
38,469,399
36,523,936
35,412,309
35,299,705
34,932,860
Noninterest-bearing deposits
10,986,194
10,461,071
9,809,691
8,926,200
8,103,943
7,392,325
Total deposits
32,295,814
31,304,533
29,369,807
28,217,603
28,292,940
27,705,575
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
219,530
152,559
148,240
177,661
172,117
128,164
FHLB advances
888,870
888,681
888,493
888,304
888,115
1,087,927
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
423,319
423,172
542,712
671,994
671,002
670,575
Total stockholders' equity
5,280,950
5,310,607
5,191,798
5,101,231
4,959,524
4,904,611
Balance sheet data, quarterly averages:
Total loans
$
23,848,533
23,225,735
22,986,835
23,179,803
22,848,086
22,524,683
Securities
6,143,664
5,813,636
5,451,232
5,036,786
4,666,269
4,567,872
Federal funds sold and other
4,799,946
4,356,113
3,743,074
3,143,078
3,356,199
3,621,623
Total earning assets
34,792,143
33,395,484
32,181,141
31,359,667
30,870,554
30,714,178
Total assets
38,637,221
37,132,078
35,896,130
35,053,772
34,659,132
34,436,765
Noninterest-bearing deposits
10,478,403
10,240,393
9,247,382
8,500,465
7,620,665
7,322,393
Total deposits
31,538,985
30,034,026
28,739,871
28,013,659
27,620,784
27,193,256
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
179,869
141,781
164,837
173,268
143,586
121,331
FHLB advances
888,746
888,559
888,369
888,184
934,662
1,250,848
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
441,755
484,389
586,387
674,162
673,662
673,419
Total stockholders' equity
5,331,405
5,262,586
5,176,625
5,039,608
4,953,656
4,852,373
Statement of operations data, for the three months ended:
Interest income
$
258,617
259,193
260,868
259,236
251,917
257,047
Interest expense
19,142
20,430
23,325
26,011
29,047
36,062
Net interest income
239,475
238,763
237,543
233,225
222,870
220,985
Provision for credit losses
2,720
2,675
3,382
2,834
7,235
9,180
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
236,755
236,088
234,161
230,391
215,635
211,805
Noninterest income
103,496
100,723
104,095
98,207
92,709
83,444
Noninterest expense
182,661
170,417
168,851
166,140
154,696
161,305
Income before taxes
157,590
166,394
169,405
162,458
153,648
133,944
Income tax expense
28,480
32,866
32,828
30,668
28,220
23,068
Net income
129,110
133,528
136,577
131,790
125,428
110,876
Preferred stock dividends
(3,798
)
(3,798
)
(3,798
)
(3,798
)
(3,798
)
(3,798
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
125,312
129,730
132,779
127,992
121,630
107,078
Profitability and other ratios:
Return on avg. assets (1)
1.32
%
1.39
%
1.47
%
1.46
%
1.42
%
1.24
%
Return on avg. equity (1)
9.53
%
9.78
%
10.18
%
10.19
%
9.96
%
8.78
%
Return on avg. common equity (1)
9.94
%
10.20
%
10.62
%
10.65
%
10.41
%
9.19
%
Return on avg. tangible common equity (1)
15.63
%
16.13
%
16.98
%
17.32
%
17.16
%
15.37
%
Common stock dividend payout ratio (16)
12.94
%
10.65
%
11.13
%
11.73
%
13.69
%
15.84
%
Net interest margin (2)
2.89
%
2.96
%
3.03
%
3.08
%
3.02
%
2.97
%
Noninterest income to total revenue (3)
30.18
%
29.67
%
30.47
%
29.63
%
29.38
%
27.41
%
Noninterest income to avg. assets (1)
1.09
%
1.08
%
1.15
%
1.12
%
1.08
%
0.96
%
Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1)
1.92
%
1.82
%
1.87
%
1.90
%
1.81
%
1.86
%
Efficiency ratio (4)
53.26
%
50.20
%
49.42
%
50.13
%
49.02
%
52.99
%
Avg. loans to avg. deposits
75.62
%
77.33
%
79.98
%
82.74
%
82.72
%
82.83
%
Securities to total assets
15.57
%
15.78
%
15.40
%
15.04
%
13.29
%
13.21
%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Average
Balances
Interest
Rates/
Yields
Average
Balances
Interest
Rates/
Yields
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1) (2)
$
23,848,533
$
227,047
3.94
%
$
22,848,086
$
227,372
4.11
%
Securities
Taxable
3,234,641
11,048
1.39
%
2,271,325
7,728
1.38
%
Tax-exempt (2)
2,909,023
17,446
2.94
%
2,394,944
15,498
3.15
%
Interest-bearing due from banks
3,347,804
1,303
0.16
%
3,168,308
713
0.09
%
Resell agreements
1,281,746
1,214
0.38
%
5,000
—
—
%
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
%
22,809
—
—
%
Other
170,396
559
1.33
%
160,082
606
1.54
%
Total interest-earning assets
34,792,143
$
258,617
3.11
%
30,870,554
$
251,917
3.41
%
Nonearning assets
Intangible assets
1,863,730
1,861,386
Other nonearning assets
1,981,348
1,927,192
Total assets
$
38,637,221
$
34,659,132
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest checking
6,391,316
2,599
0.16
%
5,466,389
2,599
0.19
%
Savings and money market
12,587,219
5,124
0.17
%
11,321,344
6,713
0.24
%
Time
2,082,047
2,527
0.49
%
3,212,386
8,156
1.03
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
21,060,582
10,250
0.20
%
20,000,119
17,468
0.35
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
179,869
56
0.13
%
143,586
72
0.20
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
888,746
4,474
2.04
%
934,662
4,494
1.95
%
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
441,755
4,362
4.00
%
673,662
7,013
4.22
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
22,570,952
19,142
0.34
%
21,752,029
29,047
0.54
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
10,478,403
—
—
7,620,665
—
—
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
33,049,355
$
19,142
0.23
%
29,372,694
$
29,047
0.40
%
Other liabilities
256,461
332,782
Stockholders' equity
5,331,405
4,953,656
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
38,637,221
$
34,659,132
Netinterestincome
$
239,475
$
222,870
Net interest spread (3)
2.77
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin (4)
2.89
%
3.02
%
(1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.
(2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $8.5 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.
(3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended March 31, 2022 would have been 2.88% compared to a net interest spread of 3.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
(4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
March
December
September
June
March
December
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Asset quality information and ratios:
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
26,616
31,569
46,692
53,105
72,135
73,836
ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs)
8,437
8,537
8,415
9,602
10,651
12,360
Total nonperforming assets
$
35,053
40,106
55,107
62,707
82,786
86,196
Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest
$
1,605
1,607
1,914
1,810
2,833
2,362
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (5)
$
2,317
2,354
2,397
2,428
2,460
2,494
Accruing purchase credit deteriorated loans
$
12,661
13,086
12,158
12,400
13,904
14,091
Net loan charge-offs
$
2,958
8,077
9,281
9,968
11,397
10,775
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
982.9
%
833.8
%
575.3
%
515.5
%
389.4
%
386.1
%
As a percentage of total loans:
Past due accruing loans over 30 days
0.11
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.09
%
0.19
%
Potential problem loans (6)
0.41
%
0.47
%
0.60
%
0.74
%
0.70
%
0.77
%
Allowance for credit losses (20)
1.07
%
1.12
%
1.17
%
1.20
%
1.22
%
1.27
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs
Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (19)
87.4
%
79.1
%
89.3
%
80.1
%
76.0
%
89.0
%
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (19)
243.7
%
234.1
%
252.4
%
248.8
%
256.0
%
264.0
%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March
December
September
June
March
December
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Per share data:
Earnings per common share – basic
$
1.66
1.72
1.76
1.70
1.61
1.42
Earnings per common share - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
1.66
1.71
1.76
1.69
1.61
1.58
Earnings per common share – diluted
$
1.65
1.71
1.75
1.69
1.61
1.42
Earnings per common share - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
1.65
1.70
1.75
1.68
1.61
1.58
Common dividends per share
$
0.22
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.16
Book value per common share at quarter end (9)
$
66.30
66.89
65.36
64.19
62.33
61.80
Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9)
$
41.65
42.55
40.98
39.77
37.88
37.25
Revenue per diluted common share
$
4.52
4.47
4.50
4.37
4.17
4.03
Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
4.52
4.46
4.50
4.37
4.17
4.03
Investor information:
Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter
$
92.08
95.50
94.08
88.29
88.66
64.40
High closing sales price of common stock during quarter
$
110.41
104.72
98.00
92.94
93.58
65.51
Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter
$
90.46
90.20
83.84
84.25
63.48
35.97
Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter
$
26.72
28.21
28.14
29.13
27.62
27.69
High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter
$
28.53
28.99
29.23
29.13
27.83
27.94
Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter
$
25.63
27.42
28.00
27.38
26.83
26.45
Other information:
Residential mortgage loan sales:
Gross loans sold
$
270,793
352,342
347,664
394,299
546,963
479,867
Gross fees (10)
$
5,700
10,098
11,215
15,552
18,793
23,729
Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated
2.11
%
2.87
%
3.23
%
3.94
%
3.44
%
4.94
%
Net gain on residential mortgage loans sold
$
4,066
4,244
7,814
6,700
13,666
12,387
Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (15)
$
(61
)
393
—
366
—
—
Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (11)
$
7,158,939
7,187,085
6,597,152
6,344,416
5,974,884
5,509,560
Trust account managed assets, at quarter end
$
4,499,911
4,720,290
4,155,510
3,640,932
3,443,373
3,295,198
Core deposits (12)
$
30,398,683
29,316,911
27,170,367
25,857,639
24,961,390
23,510,883
Core deposits to total funding (12)
89.9
%
89.5
%
87.8
%
86.3
%
83.1
%
79.5
%
Risk-weighted assets
$
31,170,258
29,349,534
27,945,624
26,819,277
26,105,158
25,791,896
Number of offices
119
118
117
116
115
114
Total core deposits per office
$
255,451
248,448
232,225
222,911
217,141
206,236
Total assets per full-time equivalent employee
$
13,186
13,541
13,188
13,087
13,468
13,262
Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee
$
465.5
474.1
489.4
491.3
488.3
459.8
Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee
$
247.9
238.0
241.9
246.3
239.4
246.6
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
2,988.0
2,841.0
2,769.5
2,706.0
2,621.0
2,634.0
Associate retention rate (13)
93.1
%
93.4
%
93.4
%
93.3
%
94.4
%
94.8
%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March
December
March
2022
2021
2021
Net interest income
$
239,475
238,763
222,870
Noninterest income
103,496
100,723
92,709
Total revenues
342,971
339,486
315,579
Less: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net
61
(393
)
—
Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above
$
343,032
339,093
315,579
Noninterest expense
$
182,661
170,417
154,696
Less: ORE expense
105
37
(13
)
Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above
$
182,556
170,380
154,709
Pre-tax income
$
157,590
166,394
153,648
Provision for credit losses
2,720
2,675
7,235
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
160,310
169,069
160,883
Adjustments noted above
166
(356
)
(13
)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (14)
$
160,476
168,713
160,870
Noninterest income
$
103,496
100,723
92,709
Less: Adjustments as noted above
61
(393
)
—
Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above
$
103,557
100,330
92,709
Efficiency ratio (4)
53.26
%
50.20
%
49.02
%
Adjustments as noted above
(0.04
)%
0.05
%
—
%
Efficiency ratio (excluding adjustments noted above) (4)
53.22
%
50.25
%
49.02
%
Total average assets
$
38,637,221
37,132,078
34,659,132
Noninterest income to average assets (1)
1.09
%
1.08
%
1.08
%
Adjustments as noted above
—
%
(0.01
)%
—
%
Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1)
1.09
%
1.07
%
1.08
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)
1.92
%
1.82
%
1.81
%
Adjustments as noted above
—
%
—
%
—
%
Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1)
1.92
%
1.82
%
1.81
%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March
December
September
June
March
December
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Net income available to common shareholders
$
125,312
129,730
132,779
127,992
121,630
107,078
Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net
61
(393
)
—
(366
)
—
—
ORE expense
105
37
(79
)
(657
)
(13
)
1,457
FHLB restructuring charges
—
—
—
—
—
10,307
Hedge termination charges
—
—
—
—
—
4,673
Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)
(43
)
93
21
267
3
(4,297
)
Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above
$
125,435
129,467
132,721
127,236
121,620
119,218
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.66
1.72
1.76
1.70
1.61
1.42
Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net
—
(0.01
)
—
—
—
—
Adjustment due to ORE expense
—
—
—
(0.01
)
—
0.02
Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges
—
—
—
—
—
0.14
Adjustment due to hedge termination charges
—
—
—
—
—
0.06
Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)
—
—
—
—
—
(0.06
)
Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above
$
1.66
1.71
1.76
1.69
1.61
1.58
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.65
1.71
1.75
1.69
1.61
1.42
Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net
—
(0.01
)
—
—
—
—
Adjustment due to ORE expense
—
—
—
(0.01
)
—
0.02
Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges
—
—
—
—
—
0.14
Adjustment due to hedge termination charges
—
—
—
—
—
0.06
Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)
—
—
—
—
—
(0.06
)
Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above
$
1.65
1.70
1.75
1.68
1.61
1.58
Revenue per diluted common share
$
4.52
4.47
4.50
4.37
4.17
4.03
Adjustments as noted above
—
(0.01
)
—
—
—
—
Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above
$
4.52
4.46
4.50
4.37
4.17
4.03
Book value per common share at quarter end (9)
$
66.30
66.89
65.36
64.19
62.33
61.80
Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets
(24.65
)
(24.34
)
(24.38
)
(24.42
)
(24.45
)
(24.55
)
Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9)
$
41.65
42.55
40.98
39.77
37.88
37.25
Equity method investment (17)
Fee income from BHG, net of amortization
$
33,655
30,844
30,409
32,071
28,950
24,294
Funding cost to support investment
666
388
379
1,230
1,205
1,222
Pre-tax impact of BHG
32,989
30,456
30,030
30,841
27,745
23,072
Income tax expense at statutory rates (18)
8,623
7,961
7,850
8,062
7,253
6,031
Earnings attributable to BHG
$
24,366
22,495
22,180
22,779
20,492
17,041
Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG
$
0.32
0.30
0.29
0.30
0.27
0.23
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG
$
0.32
0.30
0.29
0.30
0.27
0.23
This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March
December
March
2022
2021
2021
Return on average assets (1)
1.32
%
1.39
%
1.42
%
Adjustments as noted above
—
%
(0.01
) %
—
%
Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above (1)
1.32
%
1.38
%
1.42
%
Tangible assets:
Total assets
$
39,400,378
38,469,399
35,299,705
Less: Goodwill
(1,850,951
)
(1,819,811
)
(1,819,811
)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(31,997
)
(33,819
)
(40,130
)
Net tangible assets
$
37,517,430
36,615,769
33,439,764
Tangible common equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$
5,280,950
5,310,607
4,959,524
Less: Preferred stockholders' equity
(217,126
)
(217,126
)
(217,126
)
Total common stockholders' equity
5,063,824
5,093,481
4,742,398
Less: Goodwill
(1,850,951
)
(1,819,811
)
(1,819,811
)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(31,997
)
(33,819
)
(40,130
)
Net tangible common equity
$
3,180,876
3,239,851
2,882,457
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.48
%
8.85
%
8.62
%
Average tangible assets:
Average assets
$
38,637,221
37,132,078
34,659,132
Less: Average goodwill
(1,830,553
)
(1,819,811
)
(1,819,811
)
Average core deposit and other intangible assets
(33,177
)
(35,152
)
(41,575
)
Net average tangible assets
$
36,773,491
35,277,115
32,797,746
Return on average assets (1)
1.32
%
1.39
%
1.42
%
Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
Return on average tangible assets (1)
1.38
%
1.46
%
1.50
%
Adjustments as noted above
—
%
—
%
—
%
Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above (1)
1.38
%
1.46
%
1.50
%
Average tangible common equity:
Average stockholders' equity
$
5,331,405
5,262,586
4,953,656
Less: Average preferred equity
(217,126
)
(217,126
)
(217,126
)
Average common equity
5,114,279
5,045,460
4,736,530
Less: Average goodwill
(1,830,553
)
(1,819,811
)
(1,819,811
)
Average core deposit and other intangible assets
(33,177
)
(35,152
)
(41,575
)
Net average tangible common equity
$
3,250,549
3,190,497
2,875,144
Return on average equity (1)
9.53
%
9.78
%
9.96
%
Adjustment due to average preferred stockholders' equity
0.41
%
0.42
%
0.45
%
Return on average common equity (1)
9.94
%
10.20
%
10.41
%
Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets
5.69
%
5.93
%
6.75
%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
15.63
%
16.13
%
17.16
%
Adjustments as noted above
0.02
%
(0.03
)%
—
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above (1)
15.65
%
16.10
%
17.16
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans (20)
1.07
%
1.12
%
1.22
%
Impact of excluding PPP loans from total loans
—
%
0.02
%
0.13
%
Allowance as adjusted for the above exclusion of PPP loans from total loans (20)
1.07
%
1.14
%
1.35
%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
1. Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.
2. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.
3. Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
4. Efficiency ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
5. Troubled debt restructurings include loans where the Company, as a result of the borrower's financial difficulties, has granted a credit concession to the borrower (i.e., interest only payments for a significant period of time, extending the maturity of the loan, etc.). All of these loans continue to accrue interest at the contractual rate. Troubled debt restructurings do not include, beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, loans for which the Company has granted a deferral of interest and/or principal or other modification pursuant to the guidance issued by the FDIC providing for relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
6. Average risk ratings are based on an internal loan review system which assigns a numeric value of 10 to 100 to all loans to commercial entities based on their underlying risk characteristics as of the end of each quarter. The risk rating scale was changed to allow for granularity, if needed, in criticized and classified risk ratings to distinguish accrual status or structural loan issues. A "10" risk rating is assigned to credits that exhibit Excellent risk characteristics, "20" exhibit Very Good risk characteristics, "30" Good, "40" Satisfactory, "50" Acceptable or Average, "60" Watch List, "70" Criticized, "80" Classified or Substandard, "90" Doubtful and "100" Loss (which are charged-off immediately). Additionally, loans rated "80" or worse that are not nonperforming or restructured loans are considered potential problem loans. Generally, consumer loans are not subjected to internal risk ratings.
7. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarter-to-date net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter-to-date period.
8. Capital ratios are calculated using regulatory reporting regulations enacted for such period and are defined as follows:
Equity to total assets – End of period total stockholders' equity as a percentage of end of period assets.
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - End of period total stockholders' equity less end of period preferred stock, goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles as a percentage of end of period assets less end of period goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles.
Leverage – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of adjusted average assets.
Tier I risk-based – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.
Total risk-based – Total capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.
Classified asset - Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses.
Tier I common equity to risk weighted assets - Tier 1 capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) less the amount of any preferred stock or subordinated indebtedness that is considered as a component of Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.
9. Book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity, less goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles by common shares outstanding.
10. Amounts are included in the statement of operations in "Gains on mortgage loans sold, net", net of commissions paid on such amounts.
11. At fair value, based on information obtained from Pinnacle's third party broker/dealer for non-FDIC insured financial products and services.
12. Core deposits include all transaction deposit accounts, money market and savings accounts and all certificates of deposit issued in a denomination of less than $250,000. The ratio noted above represents total core deposits divided by total funding, which includes total deposits, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, subordinated indebtedness and all other interest-bearing liabilities.
13. Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by merger.
14. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue excludes the impact of ORE expenses and income, investment gains and losses on sales of securities, FHLB restructuring charges and hedge termination charges.
15. Represents investment gains (losses) on sales and impairments, net occurring as a result of gains or losses incurred as the result of a change in management's intention to sell a bond prior to the recovery of its amortized cost basis.
16. The dividend payout ratio is calculated as the sum of the annualized dividend rate for dividends paid on common shares divided by the trailing 12-months fully diluted earnings per common share as of the dividend declaration date.
17. Earnings from equity method investment includes the impact of the issuance of subordinated debt as well as the funding costs of the overall franchise. Income tax expense is calculated using statutory tax rates.
18. Tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 26.14 percent.
19. Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report.
20. Effective January 1, 2020 Pinnacle Financial adopted the current expected credit loss accounting standard which requires the recognition of all losses expected to be recorded over a loan's life.