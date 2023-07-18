Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-07-18 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 64.72 USD +5.61% +8.90% -11.83% 11:09pm Earnings Flash (PNFP) PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS Posts Q2 Revenue $489.2M, vs. Street Est of $412.1M MT 11:09pm Earnings Flash (PNFP) PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS Posts Q2 EPS $1.79, vs. Street Est of $1.64 MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $2.54, ROAA of 1.71% and ROATCE of 21.06% for 2Q23 Today at 05:01 pm Share 2Q23 annualized linked-quarter, end-of-period loans grew 11.3%, while deposits grew 17.1% Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $2.54 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.86 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 36.6 percent. Net income per diluted common share was $4.30 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.51 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of approximately 22.5 percent. Excluding losses on the sale of investment securities, other real estate (ORE) expense and gains on the sale of fixed assets associated with the firm's sale-leaseback transaction for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, net income per diluted common share was $1.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.86 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of 3.8 percent. Excluding losses on the sale of investment securities, other real estate (ORE) expense and gains on the sale of fixed assets associated with our sale-leaseback transaction for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, net income per diluted common share was $3.55 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.51 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 1.1 percent. "This proved to be another sound operating quarter especially given the results of several critical performance metrics such as asset quality, net interest income growth and tangible book value accretion," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "Second quarter results continue to reflect our longstanding and ongoing ability to leverage our award-winning work environment and market-leading net promoter scores to take market share from our large national and regional competitors. The second quarter of 2023 also saw us increase our thrust and focus on gathering client funding, which is the 'raw material' that we need to support our outsized loan and earnings growth over time. Consequently, our relationship managers attracted client funding from across our footprint, which resulted in deposit growth of over $1.5 billion this quarter. Loan growth during the second quarter of 2023 was $855 million, or 11.3% linked-quarter annualized. This amount is consistent with the outlook we provided in connection with our first quarter results and is reflective of our deliberate efforts to moderate loan growth by constraining certain asset classes and elevating loan pricing. "We also added 20 revenue producers during the quarter. Despite all the uncertainty plaguing the industry, we continue to invest in our proven relationship banking model and believe, even during times such as these, that a consistent focus on attracting and retaining highly successful revenue producers and their clients will enable us to continue compounding earnings and accreting tangible book value more reliably than peers. "Our second quarter diluted earnings per share includes the positive impact of $0.84 per diluted common share from a sale-leaseback transaction that was executed during the second quarter. The gain from the sale-leaseback transaction was partially offset by the realized net loss of approximately $0.10 per diluted common share from the sale of approximately $174.0 million in available-for-sale investment securities." BALANCE SHEET GROWTH: Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $46.9 billion, an increase of approximately $6.8 billion from June 30, 2022 and $1.8 billion from March 31, 2023, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 16.8 percent and a linked-quarter annualized increase of 15.6 percent, respectively. A further analysis of select balance sheet trends follows: Balances at Linked-

Quarter

Annualized

% Change Balances at Year-over-Year

% Change (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Loans $ 31,153,290 $ 30,297,871 11.3 % $ 26,333,096 18.3 % Less: PPP loans 4,650 6,382 NM 51,100 (90.9 )% Loans excluding PPP loans 31,148,640 30,291,489 11.3 % 26,281,996 18.5 % Securities and other interest-earning assets 10,625,301 10,080,769 21.6 % 9,342,543 13.7 % Total interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans $ 41,773,941 $ 40,372,258 13.9 % $ 35,624,539 17.3 % Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,436,799 $ 9,018,439 (25.8 )% $ 11,058,198 (23.7 )% Interest-bearing core deposits(1) 24,343,968 23,035,672 22.7 % 18,953,246 28.4 % Noncore deposits and other funding(2) 7,731,082 6,865,003 50.5 % 4,496,117 72.0 % Total funding $ 40,511,849 $ 38,919,114 16.4 % $ 34,507,561 17.4 % (1): Interest-bearing core deposits are interest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 including certain reciprocating time and money market deposits issued through the IntraFi Network. (2): Noncore deposits and other funding consists of time deposits greater than $250,000, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, public funds, brokered deposits, FHLB advances and subordinated debt. "End-of-period loans grew by $855.4 million over last quarter, and end-of-period deposits grew by $1.5 billion over the same period, reflecting an annualized linked-quarter growth rate of 11.3 percent and 17.1 percent, respectfully," Turner said. "We continued to experience a mix shift in our deposits as more deposits moved from noninterest-bearing accounts to interest-bearing accounts, albeit at a lesser pace than the previous quarters. We anticipate that the reduction in noninterest bearing balances will slow from the pace of previous quarters this year. "Our cumulative deposit beta at June 30, 2023 increased to 48.0 percent, which is consistent with our expectations. We believe with more rate hikes in the forecast for 2023, our funding costs will increase just not at the same rate as the second quarter increase. Furthermore, we anticipate that the impact of our hiring and usual seasonal growth will enable us to continue to grow our deposits for the remainder of the year at levels that should support our current outlook of high single-digit percentage deposit growth for 2023 over 2022." PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE (PPNR) GROWTH: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $277.6 million and $467.6 million, respectively, inclusive of $85.7 million of gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of the sale-leaseback transaction completed in the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 43.1 percent and 32.0 percent, respectively, from the $194.0 million and $354.3 million, respectively, recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Revenues: Net interest income $ 315,393 $ 264,574 19.2 % $ 627,624 $ 504,049 24.5 % Noninterest income 173,839 125,502 38.5 % 263,368 228,998 15.0 % Total revenues 489,232 390,076 25.4 % 890,992 733,047 21.5 % Noninterest expense 211,641 196,038 8.0 % 423,368 378,699 11.8 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 277,591 194,038 43.1 % 467,624 354,348 32.0 % Adjustments: Investment losses on sales of securities, net 9,961 — NM 9,961 61 NM Gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of sale leaseback (85,692 ) — NM (85,692 ) — NM ORE expense 58 86 (32.6 )% 157 191 (17.8 )% Adjusted PPNR $ 201,918 $ 194,124 4.0 % $ 392,050 $ 354,600 10.6 % Revenue per fully diluted common share was $6.43 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.28 for the first quarter of 2023 and $5.14 for the second quarter of 2022, a 25.1 percent year-over-year growth rate. Excluding net losses on sales of investment securities, gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of the sale-leaseback transaction and ORE expense, revenue per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.43.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $315.4 million, compared to $312.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $264.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, a year-over-year growth rate of 19.2 percent. Revenues from PPP loans approximated $34,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $20,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2023, remaining unamortized fees for PPP loans were approximately $192,000. Included in net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $776,000 of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $852,000 of discount accretion recognized in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. There remains $1.9 million of purchase accounting discount accretion as of June 30, 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $173.8 million, compared to $89.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $125.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, a year-over-year increase of 38.5 percent. Gain on the sale of fixed assets was $85.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $135,000 and $65,000, respectively, for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022. The quarter ended June 30, 2023 included a gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of the sale-leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter of 2023 of $85.7 million. Net losses on the sale of investment securities were $10.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to no gains or losses for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $22.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a year-over-year increase of 10.2 percent. During the second quarter of 2023, mortgage loans sold resulted in a $1.6 million net gain, compared to a $2.1 million net gain in the first quarter of 2023 and a $2.2 million net gain in the second quarter of 2022. Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $26.9 million for the second quarter 2023, compared to $19.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $49.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, a year-over-year decline of 45.6 percent. Loan originations increased to $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Loans sold to BHG's community bank partners were approximately $523 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to approximately $704 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $658 million in the second quarter of 2022. BHG also sold $557 million in loans to private investors during the second quarter of 2022. BHG increased its reserves for on-balance sheet loan losses to $196 million, or 5.99 percent of loans held for investment at June 30, 2023, compared to 5.19 percent at March 31, 2023. BHG also increased its accrual for losses attributable to loan substitutions and prepayments for loans previously sold through its community bank auction platform to $369 million, or 5.87 percent of the loans that have been previously sold and were unpaid, at June 30, 2023 compared to 5.81 percent at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $211.6 million, compared to $211.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $196.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 8.0 percent. Salaries and employee benefits were $132.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $135.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $126.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.6 percent. Costs related to the firm's cash and equity incentive plans were $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $31.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily due to the year-over-year decrease in the costs related to the firm's annual cash and equity incentive plans. Offsetting this decrease in part was the impact of full-time equivalent associates increasing to 3,309.0 at June 30, 2023, from 3,074.0 at June 30, 2022, a year-over-year increase in headcount of 7.6 percent. Noninterest expense categories, other than salaries and employee benefits, were $79.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $76.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $69.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 14.1 percent.

"Our sale-leaseback transaction resulted in an $85.7 million gain on the sale of fixed assets during the second quarter of 2023," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer. "We have reviewed the potential for a sale-leaseback transaction on several occasions over the years. In the fourth quarter of last year, as rates were increasing, it became much more opportunistic. After much diligence, we elected to execute the transaction during the second quarter of 2023. "As to revenues for the second quarter, our net interest income for the second quarter was up by $3.2 million from the first quarter. Our current outlook is that growth in net interest income for fiscal year 2023 over 2022 should approximate a low-teens percentage increase. Net growth in fee income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter was largely attributable to the gain on sale of fixed assets recognized in connection with the sale-leaseback transaction, offset by $10.0 million in net losses from the sale of investment securities. The second quarter sale of investment securities provided us the opportunity to increase our net interest income as the proceeds of the sale are now achieving a higher yield and thus serve to minimize the financial impact of higher lease occupancy costs from the sale-leaseback transaction. BHG revenues also increased $7.8 million from the first to the second quarter of 2023. "Expenses were essentially flat when comparing second quarter to first quarter of 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased on a linked-quarter basis, as employee benefits were seasonally lower in the second quarter of 2023 from the first quarter. Occupancy expense increased this quarter as a result of the sale-leaseback transaction. We anticipate a similar dollar increase in occupancy costs next quarter given the sale-leaseback transaction was consummated in multiple transactions that occurred throughout the second quarter and thus will be fully integrated into our results in the third quarter. We will continue to monitor our expense burden in light of our anticipated revenue growth and adjust incentives and/or reduce other expenses through either reduced hiring, deferral of anticipated projects or implementation of other cost-saving measures as required." PROFITABILITY, LIQUIDITY AND SOUNDNESS: Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net interest margin 3.20 % 3.40 % 3.17 % 3.30 % 3.03 % Efficiency ratio 43.26 % 52.70 % 50.26 % 47.52 % 51.66 % Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.26 % 1.46 % 1.49 % 1.39 % Return on average tangible common equity (TCE) 21.06 % 15.43 % 17.62 % 18.33 % 16.63 % As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.5 % 12.6 % 13.2 % Average loan to deposit ratio 84.94 % 83.97 % 80.67 % Uninsured/uncollateralized deposits to total deposits 28.31 % 33.23 % 41.38 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.4 % Book value per common share $ 73.32 $ 71.24 $ 66.74 Tangible book value per common share $ 48.85 $ 46.75 $ 42.08 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (1) 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.09 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (2) 3.30 % 2.70 % 2.90 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans 1.08 % 1.04 % 1.03 % (1): Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarterly net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter. (2): Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses. Net interest margin was 3.20 percent for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.40 percent for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.17 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $877,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were 0.13 percent.

Nonperforming assets were $47.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $44.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $23.7 million at June 30, 2022, up 100.0 percent over the same quarter last year. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023 was 762.0 percent, compared to 848.5 percent at March 31, 2023 and 1,762.6 percent at June 30, 2022.

Classified assets were $153.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $120.3 million at March 31, 2023 and $112.5 at June 30, 2022, up 36.8 percent over the same quarter last year. "Our net interest margin declined on a linked-quarter basis by approximately 20 basis points," Carpenter said. "Increased deposit pricing and the continued reduction in our noninterest-bearing deposit account balances as a result of a shift in deposit mix were the primary contributors to our decreased net interest margin. Also contributing to the reduced net interest margin was an elevated level of on-balance sheet liquidity, which, as we noted last quarter, we acquired during mid-March given the heightened levels of uncertainty in the broader banking industry. The impact of this elevated liquidity should decrease over the remainder of 2023 as we seek to deploy some of this excess into both loan growth and the reduction of wholesale funding. "We continue to experience reductions in our uninsured deposit base, as approximately $1.9 billion in deposits were added to a reciprocal deposit insurance funding network during the second quarter, contributing to a reduction in our uninsured/uncollateralized deposit base from approximately 33.2 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 to approximately 28.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. "Our investment securities portfolio, including both the held-to-maturity and available-for-sale portfolios, continues to perform well for us though the value of these securities decreased by approximately $255.4 million in the second quarter from the first quarter, largely as a result of our decision to sell approximately $174.0 million in securities in the second quarter of 2023. Our tangible book value per share also increased to $48.85 at June 30, 2023 from $46.75 at March 31, 2023. "Lastly, credit metrics have been largely consistent for an extended period of time, and we expect those metrics to remain consistent for the remainder of this year. We did record an increased provision this quarter in comparison to last quarter and, thus, increased the ratio of our allowance for credit losses to total loans to 1.08 percent." BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDENDS On July 18, 2023, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to be paid on Aug. 25, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 4, 2023. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of approximately $3.8 million, or $16.88 per share (or $0.422 per depositary share), on Pinnacle Financial's 6.75 percent Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on Sept. 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 17, 2023. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to both preferred and common shareholders will be subject to the approval of Pinnacle's Board of Directors. WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Pinnacle will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. CDT on July 19, 2023, to discuss second quarter 2023 results and other matters. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-209-7255. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com for 90 days following the presentation. Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. Pinnacle was also listed in Fortune magazine as the second best company to work for in the U.S. for women. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021. Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category. Non-GAAP Financial Matters This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, total revenues, net income to common shareholders, earnings per diluted common share, revenue per diluted common share, PPNR, efficiency ratio, noninterest expense, noninterest income and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, gains associated with the sale-leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter of 2023 and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This release also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of loans originated and forgiven and repaid under the PPP. This release may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2023 versus certain periods in 2022 and to internally prepared projections. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks $ 447,216 $ 268,649 $ 265,507 Restricted cash 22,567 31,447 29,739 Interest-bearing due from banks 3,363,348 877,286 1,336,667 Cash and cash equivalents 3,833,131 1,177,382 1,631,913 Securities purchased with agreement to resell 507,235 513,276 1,328,876 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,591,280 3,558,870 3,809,338 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $2.7 billion, $2.7 billion, and $2.5 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.7 million, $1.6 million, and $1.2 million at June 30, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively) 3,032,177 3,079,050 2,744,555 Consumer loans held-for-sale 85,981 42,237 67,467 Commercial loans held-for-sale 22,713 21,093 25,901 Loans 31,153,290 29,041,605 26,333,096 Less allowance for credit losses (337,459 ) (300,665 ) (272,483 ) Loans, net 30,815,831 28,740,940 26,060,613 Premises and equipment, net 244,853 327,885 302,389 Equity method investment 461,596 443,185 403,191 Accrued interest receivable 164,854 161,182 116,038 Goodwill 1,846,973 1,846,973 1,846,466 Core deposits and other intangible assets 30,981 34,555 37,617 Other real estate owned 2,555 7,952 8,237 Other assets 2,235,822 2,015,441 1,738,691 Total assets $ 46,875,982 $ 41,970,021 $ 40,121,292 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,436,799 $ 9,812,744 $ 11,058,198 Interest-bearing 10,433,361 7,884,605 6,617,324 Savings and money market accounts 13,645,849 13,774,534 12,492,329 Time 5,206,652 3,489,355 2,427,452 Total deposits 37,722,661 34,961,238 32,595,303 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 163,774 194,910 199,585 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,200,917 464,436 1,289,059 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,497 424,055 423,614 Accrued interest payable 53,854 19,478 13,551 Other liabilities 466,520 386,512 284,941 Total liabilities 41,032,223 36,450,629 34,806,053 Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively 217,126 217,126 217,126 Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.7 million, 76.5 million and 76.4 million shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively 76,740 76,454 76,385 Additional paid-in capital 3,087,967 3,074,867 3,056,228 Retained earnings 2,634,315 2,341,706 2,096,950 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (172,389 ) (190,761 ) (131,450 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,843,759 5,519,392 5,315,239 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 46,875,982 $ 41,970,021 $ 40,121,292 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 478,896 $ 431,902 $ 252,182 $ 910,798 $ 479,229 Securities Taxable 31,967 29,358 12,725 61,325 23,773 Tax-exempt 24,603 23,802 19,898 48,405 37,344 Federal funds sold and other 39,773 20,977 7,571 60,750 10,647 Total interest income 575,239 506,039 292,376 1,081,278 550,993 Interest expense: Deposits 228,668 176,589 18,181 405,257 28,431 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 783 595 82 1,378 138 FHLB advances and other borrowings 30,395 16,624 9,539 47,019 18,375 Total interest expense 259,846 193,808 27,802 453,654 46,944 Net interest income 315,393 312,231 264,574 627,624 504,049 Provision for credit losses 31,689 18,767 12,907 50,456 15,627 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 283,704 293,464 251,667 577,168 488,422 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 12,180 11,718 11,616 23,898 22,646 Investment services 14,174 11,595 13,205 25,769 23,896 Insurance sales commissions 3,252 4,464 2,554 7,716 6,590 Gains on mortgage loans sold, net 1,567 2,053 2,150 3,620 6,216 Investment losses on sales, net (9,961 ) — — (9,961 ) (61 ) Trust fees 6,627 6,429 6,065 13,056 12,038 Income from equity method investment 26,924 19,079 49,465 46,003 83,120 Gain on sale of fixed assets 85,724 135 65 85,859 198 Other noninterest income 33,352 34,056 40,382 67,408 74,355 Total noninterest income 173,839 89,529 125,502 263,368 228,998 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 132,443 135,708 126,611 268,151 248,463 Equipment and occupancy 33,706 30,353 26,921 64,059 52,457 Other real estate, net 58 99 86 157 191 Marketing and other business development 5,664 5,942 4,759 11,606 8,536 Postage and supplies 2,863 2,819 2,320 5,682 4,691 Amortization of intangibles 1,780 1,794 2,051 3,574 3,922 Other noninterest expense 35,127 35,012 33,290 70,139 60,439 Total noninterest expense 211,641 211,727 196,038 423,368 378,699 Income before income taxes 245,902 171,266 181,131 417,168 338,721 Income tax expense 48,603 33,995 36,004 82,598 64,484 Net income 197,299 137,271 145,127 334,570 274,237 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (7,596 ) (7,596 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 193,501 $ 133,473 $ 141,329 $ 326,974 $ 266,641 Per share information: Basic net income per common share $ 2.55 $ 1.76 $ 1.87 $ 4.30 $ 3.52 Diluted net income per common share $ 2.54 $ 1.76 $ 1.86 $ 4.30 $ 3.51 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 76,030,081 75,921,282 75,751,296 75,975,982 75,703,407 Diluted 76,090,321 76,042,328 75,940,500 76,061,883 75,934,025 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands) Preferred

Stock

Amount Common Stock Additional Paid

-in Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other

Comp. Income

(Loss), net Total

Shareholders'

Equity Shares Amounts Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 217,126 76,143 $ 76,143 $ 3,045,802 $ 1,864,350 $ 107,186 $ 5,310,607 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits — 14 14 309 — — 323 Preferred dividends paid ($33.76 per share) — — — — (7,596 ) — (7,596 ) Common dividends paid ($0.44 per share) — — — — (34,041 ) (34,041 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures — 166 166 (166 ) — — — Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — (43 ) (43 ) (4,359 ) — — (4,402 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to restricted stock unit (RSU) and performance stock unit (PSU) agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — 105 105 (5,566 ) — — (5,461 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units — — — 20,208 — — 20,208 Net income — — — — 274,237 — 274,237 Other comprehensive loss — — — — — (238,636 ) (238,636 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 217,126 76,385 $ 76,385 $ 3,056,228 $ 2,096,950 $ (131,450 ) $ 5,315,239 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 217,126 76,454 $ 76,454 $ 3,074,867 $ 2,341,706 $ (190,761 ) $ 5,519,392 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits — 40 40 931 — — 971 Preferred dividends paid ($33.76 per share) — — — — (7,596 ) — (7,596 ) Common dividends paid ($0.44 per share) — — — — (34,365 ) — (34,365 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures — 200 200 (200 ) — — — Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — (47 ) (47 ) (3,345 ) — — (3,392 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to RSU and PSU agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — 93 93 (3,738 ) — — (3,645 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units — — — 19,452 — — 19,452 Net income — — — — 334,570 — 334,570 Other comprehensive gain — — — — — 18,372 18,372 Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 217,126 76,740 $ 76,740 $ 3,087,967 $ 2,634,315 $ (172,389 ) $ 5,843,759 PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 30,882,205 $ 478,896 6.30 % $ 25,397,389 $ 252,182 4.07 % Securities Taxable 3,394,507 31,967 3.78 % 3,420,950 12,725 1.49 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,327,740 24,603 3.54 % 3,025,824 19,898 3.19 % Interest-bearing due from banks 2,597,020 33,234 5.13 % 1,332,463 2,611 0.79 % Resell agreements 509,694 3,374 2.65 % 1,326,790 3,844 1.16 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % Other 243,991 3,165 5.20 % 178,426 1,116 2.51 % Total interest-earning assets 40,955,157 $ 575,239 5.74 % 34,681,842 $ 292,376 3.49 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,879,108 1,882,546 Other nonearning assets 2,577,696 2,216,398 Total assets $ 45,411,961 $ 38,780,786 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 9,361,316 75,815 3.25 % 6,520,804 6,134 0.38 % Savings and money market 13,684,536 110,024 3.22 % 12,084,911 9,071 0.30 % Time 4,710,226 42,829 3.65 % 2,074,946 2,976 0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 27,756,078 228,668 3.30 % 20,680,661 18,181 0.35 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 162,429 783 1.93 % 216,846 82 0.15 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,352,045 24,603 4.20 % 1,095,531 5,231 1.92 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,712 5,792 5.44 % 427,191 4,308 4.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,697,264 259,846 3.40 % 22,420,229 27,802 0.50 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,599,781 — — 10,803,439 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 39,297,045 $ 259,846 2.65 % 33,223,668 $ 27,802 0.34 % Other liabilities 332,677 240,899 Shareholders' equity 5,782,239 5,316,219 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,411,961 $ 38,780,786 Netinterestincome $ 315,393 $ 264,574 Net interest spread (3) 2.35 % 2.99 % Net interest margin (4) 3.20 % 3.17 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $11.2 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended June 30, 2023 would have been 3.09% compared to a net interest spread of 3.16% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Average Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 30,261,372 $ 910,798 6.15 % $ 24,627,240 $ 479,229 4.01 % Securities Taxable 3,451,410 61,325 3.58 % 3,381,538 23,773 1.42 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,292,158 48,405 3.54 % 2,914,519 37,344 3.12 % Interest-bearing due from banks 1,998,083 49,166 4.96 % 2,334,566 3,914 0.34 % Resell agreements 511,169 6,703 2.64 % 1,304,392 5,058 0.78 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % Other 219,932 4,881 4.48 % 174,434 1,675 1.94 % Total interest-earning assets 39,734,124 $ 1,081,278 5.60 % 34,736,689 $ 550,993 3.30 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,879,994 1,873,190 Other nonearning assets 2,590,548 2,099,522 Total assets $ 44,204,666 $ 38,709,401 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 8,581,899 128,289 3.01 % 6,456,418 8,733 0.27 % Savings and money market 14,029,351 207,543 2.98 % 12,334,678 14,195 0.23 % Time 4,251,481 69,425 3.29 % 2,078,477 5,503 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 26,862,731 405,257 3.04 % 20,869,573 28,431 0.27 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 190,599 1,378 1.46 % 198,459 138 0.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,744,575 35,574 4.11 % 992,710 9,705 1.97 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,638 11,445 5.41 % 434,433 8,670 4.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,224,543 453,654 3.13 % 22,495,175 46,944 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,964,026 — — 10,641,819 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 38,188,569 $ 453,654 2.40 % 33,136,994 $ 46,944 0.29 % Other liabilities 321,637 248,637 Shareholders' equity 5,694,460 5,323,770 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 44,204,666 $ 38,709,401 Netinterestincome $ 627,624 $ 504,049 Net interest spread (3) 2.47 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (4) 3.30 % 3.03 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $22.1 million of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $18.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the six months ended June 30, 2023 would have been 3.20% compared to a net interest spread of 3.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. 