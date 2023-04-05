Advanced search
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:59:29 2023-04-05 pm EDT
51.88 USD   -1.40%
Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/05/2023 | 01:19pm EDT
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, April 17, 2023, after market close. It will also host a live webcast on Tuesday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to review its financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters. The first quarter 2023 earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-209-7255. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America’s Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For 10 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2022.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in BHG Financial, which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have listed BHG as a best workplace in multiple categories since 2016.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $42.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 767 M - -
Net income 2023 556 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,28x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 3 997 M 3 997 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 242
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 52,61 $
Average target price 81,44 $
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Terry Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harold R. Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. McCabe Chairman
Randy Withrow Senior VP & Manager-Information Services
Mary Schneider Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.-26.42%3 997
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%157 782
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.63%72 425
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%51 341
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.65%47 044
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.44%41 355
