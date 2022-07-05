Log in
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-07-05 pm EDT
73.56 USD   -0.42%
Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/01JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Pinnacle Financial Partners' Price Target to $95 From $123, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
06/27PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Grows Equipment Finance Team with Art Doering
PU
Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/05/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after market close. It will also host a live webcast on Wednesday, July 20, at 8:30 a.m. CT to review its financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters. The second quarter 2022 earnings release and all information needed to join the webcast will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at PNFP.com.

For those who engage in the Q&A portion of the call, the process for doing so has changed. These callers will first need to register for the call using this link, which is also available on the investor relations page of PNFP.com. Registrants will receive an email with the link and personal access code needed to join the audio and Q&A portions of the call. The video portion will still be available by clicking the webcast link on the investor relations page of PNFP.com.

For those who plan to watch and listen only, the process has not changed. They will access the webcast on the investor relations page of PNFP.com.

For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $39.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
