Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after market close. It will also host a live webcast on Wednesday, July 19, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to review its financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters. The second quarter 2023 earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-209-7255. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

