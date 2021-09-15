Log in
Pinnacle Financial Partners : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

09/15/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, after market close. It will also host a live webcast on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to review its financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters. The third quarter 2021 earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com.

To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-602-7944. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on the 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 14 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
