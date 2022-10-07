Advanced search
11:03aPinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10/06Raymond James Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners to Market Perform from Outperform
MT
10/06Wells Fargo Adjusts Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Target to $105 From $115, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/07/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, after market close. It will also host a live webcast on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8:30 a.m. CT to review its financial results, business outlook for the firm and other matters. The third quarter 2022 earnings release and all information needed to join the webcast will be available on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at PNFP.com.

To access the call for audio only, please call 1-877-209-7255. For the presentation and streaming audio, please access the webcast on the investor relations page of Pinnacle's website at www.pnfp.com. For those unable to participate in the webcast, it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have listed BHG as a best workplace in multiple categories since 2016.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $40.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 556 M - -
Net income 2022 559 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 6 473 M 6 473 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 074
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 85,41 $
Average target price 95,27 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Managers and Directors
M. Terry Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harold R. Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. McCabe Chairman
Randy Withrow Senior VP & Manager-Information Services
Mary Schneider Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.-9.12%6 473
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%137 781
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK15.41%68 284
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.54%52 011
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.55%48 621
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-10.63%46 846