July 16, 2024

Pinnacle Financial Partners has broadened its presence in the Atlanta community with the addition of 12 banking professionals. Laurie O'Fallon, Jennifer Barnaby, Sylvia Shiverdecker, Sandra Cortes, Felicia Beekman, Kristian Bacon, Aveh Bolick, Gary Crump, Greg Skrzypek, Amanda Helgerson, and Tracey Powell join the team in the Riverwood office, while Boozer Downs joins from the Avalon office.

"Pinnacle is committed to continuing to provide this region with the distinctive service and effective advice we are known for," said Rob Garcia, regional president. "Our Atlanta team has seen enormous growth, which is a true testament to the top talent drawn to our way of doing business. The addition of these new team members and their industry expertise helps us further our efforts to be the best financial services firm and the best place to work in the Southeast."

O'Fallon joins the Pinnacle team as a financial advisor, bringing with her 20 years of banking experience. She previously served as senior vice president and senior relationship manager at Wells Fargo.

With 20 years of experience within the banking industry, Barnaby joins Pinnacle as a financial advisor. In her previous role with Wilmington Trust, she served as a senior vice president and senior wealth advisor.

Shiverdecker brings 28 years of experience to her role of financial advisor. Prior to joining Pinnacle, she served as a vice president and commercial banker with First Citizens Bank.

Beekman joins the firm as a financial advisor assistant. She brings 22 years of experience to her new role. Most recently she served as a commercial support manager at Synovus.

Cortes, with 21 years of experience, comes to Pinnacle as a financial advisor assistant. She joins the firm after previously serving as a senior commercial assistant at Synovus.

Downs will serve as a trust portfolio manager at the Pinnacle Avalon office. Downs has 25 years of banking experience and comes to the firm from Regions Bank, where he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager.

A trust and wealth advisor assistant, Bacon also joins the team after previously serving as a senior wealth client service associate for Wilmington Trust. She brings 10 years of industry experience to Pinnacle.

Bolick will support the Riverwood office as a credit advisor, adding 16 years of experience to the team. Prior to Pinnacle, Bolick was a vice president and portfolio manager at Truist.

Formerly a senior vice president and credit team manager at Wells Fargo, Crump comes to Pinnacle as a credit advisor. He brings with him 26 years of banking and credit experience.

Skrzypek joins the Pinnacle team as a treasury management advisor, bringing 15 years of industry experience to the firm. He most recently served in a treasury management sales consultant role for Wells Fargo.

Helgerson, a treasury management analyst, brings 20 years of experience to the team. She comes to Pinnacle from Synovus, where she served as an internal team member support supervisor.

Powell joins Pinnacle in the role of client service advisor. She most recently served as a community partnership leader for Operation HOPE. Powell has more than 15 years of experience in client services.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 and fastest growing bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2023 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle is No. 11 on the 2024 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its eighth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023.

Pinnacle expanded to Georgia in 2020 by hiring a team of local financial services professionals to start an office in Atlanta. The firm was named the No. 1 Best Place to Work, medium company category, by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2022.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $48.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.