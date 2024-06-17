June 17, 2024

Pinnacle Financial Partners has announced the addition of six new associates to its growing team in the National Capital Region. Jason Brooks, Wonju Song, Ghazaleh Zaud, Juanita Loncke, Ahmed Farouk and Soheyla Tasharofy all bring their decades of combined experience to the Pinnacle team.

"Pinnacle recruits the best in the industry," said Ken Ayers, area manager for Pinnacle. "These associates are excellent additions bringing a multitude of industry experience to our team. They have all earned reputations for delivering the kind of distinctive service and effective advice our clients and community have grown accustomed to."

Brooks is a financial advisorwith 23 years of financial services experience. He comes to the firm from MVB Bank, where he served as a senior vice president and relationship manager. Prior to MVB, he held roles at FVCBank, Sandy Springs Bank and Chevy Chase Bank. Brooks attended the University of Maryland, College Park.

Song joins the firm as a financial advisor. She brings 26 years of experience to Pinnacle from Capital Bank where she served as the senior vice president of commercial lending. Prior to that, she served in various roles at Access National Bank, Alliance Bank, United Bank and First Union National Bank.

Zaud brings 11 years of experience to her role as a financial advisor assistant. Zaud joins the firm from FVC Bank where she served as the GovCon/C&I loan portfolio coordinator. Prior to that, she served at SunTrust Bank as a client service specialist and relationship banker. She earned her bachelor's degree from Azad University.

Loncke comes to Pinnacle with more than 22 years of banking experience. Prior to joining Pinnacle, she served as a universal banker at Truist Bank in Washington, D.C. Loncke received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland University College

Farouk, a client service advisor, has 22 years of industry experience and most recently served as assistant vice president and market leader at Truist. Prior to that, he served in several capacities with TD Bank, Capital One Bank and Chevy Chase Bank. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Helwan University in Cairo, Egypt.

Tasharofy brings 18 years of experience to her role as a financial specialist. She joins the firm from Truist where she served as a branch banker. Prior that, she served in various retail sales roles.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 and fastest growing bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2023 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle is No. 11 on the 2024 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its eighth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023.

Pinnacle entered the National Capital Region in November 2021 by recruiting six local financial services professionals to open an office in Northern Virginia. The firm was recognized as the No. 6 Best Place to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business magazine in 2020.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $48.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, the firm operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.