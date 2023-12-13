December 13, 2023

Pinnacle Financial Partners continues to grow in the National Capital Region with the opening of a new temporary office at 6100 Merriweather Drive, Suite 210 in Columbia, Maryland. The limited service office is the second location in the region and first in Maryland. The permanent office is scheduled to open in the same building in 2024 along with a full-service branch in an adjacent building.

"Pinnacle has served the region for close to two years, and this expansion into Maryland builds on the incredible momentum we have here," said Scott Springmann, Pinnacle's area manager in Maryland. "Our model of providing distinctive service and effective advice is what our community expects and deserves, and now we can bring it to even more of our neighbors who live and work here."

In addition to Springmann, the team based at the new office includes:

Anita Woodland , financial advisor

financial advisor Jeanne Keller, financial advisor

, mortgage advisor Amy Holland, treasury management advisor

, financial advisor Abdi Russi, financial advisor

, financial advisor Scott Parker, financial advisor

, financial advisor Jonathan Crow, credit advisor

Woodland joined Pinnacle earlier this year with more than 20 years of financial services experience, most recently having served as a retail and small business leader at Truist. Prior to that she worked as a market leader at BB&T, now Truist and senior financial specialist at Wachovia. Woodland earned her degree in applied science, business technology from University of the District of Columbia.

Majeed joins Pinnacle with more than 20 years of financial services experience. Prior to joining the firm, he served as C&I relationship manager at Capital Bank of Maryland. He previously worked at First United Bank and Trust as commercial team leader and commercial banking relationship manager at BB&T.

Keller comes to Pinnacle with more than 20 years of experience. She most recently worked at First National Bank where she focused on SBA business development. She previously worked in various capacities at The Columbia Bank, EagleBank and Commerce First Bank. Keller earned her bachelor's degree in corporate finance from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, MD.

McConnell joins the firm from Atlantic Prime Mortgage where he served as a licensed mortgage loan officer. Prior to that he served as a market leader at BB&T. He brings 20 years of financial services experience to Pinnacle. McConnell is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he double majored in marketing and management with a minor in hotel and restaurant tourism management.

Holland brings more than 30 years of experience to the firm. Previously, she served as a treasury sales consultant and business deposit officer at BB&T. Prior to that she served in various roles at First National Bank of Maryland. Holland graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Dezio joins Pinnacle from Truist where she served as a commercial sales assistant. In her close to 20-year professional careers, she also served in various roles at Bank of America, Noreast Capital Corporation, Air Cargo, Inc., and The Bank of Glen Burnie. Dezio earned her bachelor's degree from Loyola College.

Szydlowski brings more than 16 years of experience to Pinnacle. He joins the firm from Truist, where he served as commercial relationship manager. Prior to that, he served in various capacities at The PNC Financial Services Inc., State Employees Credit Union, and Bank of America.

Merkle joins Pinnacle from Truist where he served in several roles, most recently as a business banker. Merkle earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Salisbury University and is also a graduate of BB&T Banking School at Wake Forest University.

Russi, Hann, Parker, Howard, and Crow joined Pinnacle within the last year and helped build the team in Columbia.

The permanent new office is an interior buildout of an existing building and will span over 6,500 square feet. The branch location will exceed 3,500 square feet. The architect on the project is FORM architects based in Arlington, VA.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 and fastest growing bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2023 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America's Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023.

Pinnacle entered the National Capital Region in November 2021 by recruiting six local financial services professionals to open an office in Northern Virginia. The firm was recognized as the No. 6 Best Place to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business magazine in 2020.

Pinnacle began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $47.5 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, the firm operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.