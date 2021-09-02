Pinnacle Financial Partners : Four Talented Professionals Join Pinnacle in Huntersville, NC

September 02, 2021

Four experienced financial services professionals have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners' Charlotte team. All four came to Pinnacle from Wells Fargo and are based at Pinnacle's Huntersville location at 16810 Kenton Drive, Suite 220.

Nicole McCoy is a financial advisor for the client services group, serving personal and small business clients. David Henkel, Bryan Sherrill and Kelly Nodine joined Pinnacle Asset Management, a division of Pinnacle Financial Partners.

'These four are the right team to help us do more for clients north of Charlotte,' said Brad Sears, managing director of Pinnacle Asset Management. 'Pinnacle has always been a full-service firm because we want our offices to be a one stop shop. Nicole, David, Bryan and Kelly are highly experienced and have earned strong reputations for the service and attention they give to their clients. That's what we look for in our associates so we can set them loose to do what they do best with a high level of autonomy. They'll fit right in.'

McCoy worked for Wells Fargo (formerly with Wachovia) for nearly 30 years, serving clients as a senior financial specialist and, more recently, as a premier banker. She gained experiencing helping clients with significant personal assets to manage their private and business banking needs. McCoy earned her degree in business administration from Mitchell Community College in Statesville and holds Series 7, 63, 65 and Life and Health Insurance licenses.

Henkel joined Pinnacle Asset Management as a financial consultant. He brings 18 years of financial services experience to his new role, beginning with Wachovia Securities in 2003. Henkel was named a Forbes Best in State Wealth Advisor in 2021.** He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Elon University and a master's degree in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Baltimore. Henkel holds Series 7, 31, 63, 65, and North Carolina Life and Health Insurance Licenses.

Sherill also joined Pinnacle Asset Management as a financial consultant. He was at Wells Fargo for 16 years and served in various roles including premier banker, business relationship manager and branch manager. Prior to working at Wells, Sherill was with United Federal Credit Union in Statesville, NC. He earned both a bachelor's degree and an MBA from Gardner-Webb University. Sherill holds Series 6, 7, 63 and 65 and life and health insurance licenses.

Nodine brings nine years of financial services experience to her role as financial consultant assistant, including two years in Wells Fargo's call center and seven years in various roles with Wells Fargo Advisors, all in Charlotte. She holds Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Pinnacle Asset Management is a division of Pinnacle Financial Partners. Our financial advisors partner with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. to provide advice and services to businesses and individuals with significant investment needs. They have access to the full suite of investment products offered by Raymond James and serve clients from offices across Pinnacle's footprint.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. Pinnacle earned a spot-on FORTUNE's 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

Pinnacle entered the North Carolina market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp, known locally as Bank of North Carolina. Pinnacle continues BNC's practice of offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 14 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC, and are: Not deposits or obligations of the bank

Not insured by bank insurance, the FDIC or any other government agency

Not guaranteed by Pinnacle Bank

Subject to risk, may lose value. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Pinnacle Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pinnacle Asset Management are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. **The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,725 nominations, more than 5,000 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.