Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:55 2022-09-26 am EDT
82.01 USD   +0.94%
09:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : is the Third Largest Bank in Memphis by Deposits, Crosses $2 Billion for the First Time
PU
09:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Grows Chattanooga Deposits by $213.8 Million, Increases Market Share to More Than 10%
PU
09:10aPinnacle Is the No. 1 and Fastest Growing Bank in Nashville by Deposit Share With $16.7 Billion in Local Deposits, No. 3 in Tennessee With $23.4 Billion
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinnacle Financial Partners : Grows Chattanooga Deposits by $213.8 Million, Increases Market Share to More Than 10%

09/26/2022 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Firm also adds $10.3 million in local deposits in Cleveland for $1.9 billion total in the combined market
September 26, 2022

Pinnacle grew local deposits in the Chattanooga MSA by $213.8 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, for a total of $1.6 billion, a growth rate of 15.71 percent and 10.30 percent of total market share. The firm is still the fourth biggest bank in the market, according to FDIC data, and also grew deposits by $10.3 million in the Cleveland MSA to $310.6 million for a total of $1.9 billion in the Chattanooga/Southeast Tennessee market as a whole.

"Controlling more than 10 percent of the market is a testament to the experienced Pinnacle bankers who consistently provide clients with distinctive service and effective advice," said Craig Holley, Pinnacle's chairman in Chattanooga. "When you give clients more than they can get at other banks, the choice of where to put your money gets a lot easier. No one can match our combination of sophisticated capabilities and small town service. We're locally led, and our associates are empowered to make decisions right here in the best interests of their clients. That's a real differentiator that Chattanooga has responded to very strongly."

Pinnacle's Chattanooga team added 18 new associates from August 2021 to August 2022. The firm's success in recruiting is due largely to its award-winning workplace culture, which earned a place among the city's 10 top workplaces as named by the Chattanooga Times Free Press three years in a row.

Statewide in Tennessee, Pinnacle is now the third-largest bank in terms of deposits, moving up one place from 2021, and the second largest with headquarters in Tennessee behind First Horizon, which has announced it is being acquired by Canadian firm TD Bank. Pinnacle added $2.9 billion in Tennessee deposits in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, bringing its total deposits at that date to $23.4 billion for an annual growth rate of 13.90 percent, market share of 10.52 percent and the biggest dollar amount gain in the state during this period.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle began serving Chattanooga in 2015 when it acquired CapitalMark Bank & Trust. The firm is the fourth-largest bank in the market in terms of deposits and is also one of the fastest growing. Pinnacle was named a top 10 Top Workplace in Chattanooga by the Chattanooga Times Free Press in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $40.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
09:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : is the Third Largest Bank in Memphis by Deposits, Crosses $2..
PU
09:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Grows Chattanooga Deposits by $213.8 Million, Increases Mark..
PU
09:10aPinnacle Is the No. 1 and Fastest Growing Bank in Nashville by Deposit Share With $16.7..
BU
09/07Pinnacle is a Top 10 Best Workplace in the Country for Financial Services and Insurance
BU
08/31Pinnacle Named One of America's Top Companies That Care in People Magazine
BU
08/29PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Expands to Louisville with Regional President Tom Crockett
PU
08/05PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Hires Veteran Financial Advisor in Greensboro
PU
08/05PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
08/04PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 550 M - -
Net income 2022 557 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 6 157 M 6 157 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 074
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 81,24 $
Average target price 96,18 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Terry Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harold R. Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. McCabe Chairman
Randy Withrow Senior VP & Manager-Information Services
Mary Schneider Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.-14.93%6 157
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.96%138 546
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.73%68 414
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.07%58 973
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.19%49 839
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.91%49 219