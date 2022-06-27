Pinnacle Financial Partners : Grows Equipment Finance Team with Art Doering

June 27, 2022

Pinnacle Financial Partners is pleased to announce that veteran asset manager Art Doering has joined Pinnacle's equipment finance team. Doering comes to Pinnacle with more than 30 years of proven valuation and asset/portfolio management experience in the capital equipment leasing industry.

"We're excited to add Art and his wealth of experience to the team," said Kris Foster, president of equipment finance at Pinnacle. "The opportunity to bring on an asset manager of Art's caliber and stature at this inaugural stage of our equipment finance practice demonstrates Pinnacles' long-term commitment to the business. His leadership, knowledge and prior contributions to the launch of a successful equipment finance enterprise comes at a perfect time for us, and his asset and risk management expertise will be critical to our continued growth and success."

Prior to joining Pinnacle, Doering served as vice president of the asset management group at Wells Fargo equipment finance. Other roles include executive director/senior vice president of risk at Chase Equipment Finance/JPMorgan Chase, senior director at Alvarez and Marsal Valuation Services and director/senior vice president of asset/portfolio management at RBS/Citizens Asset Finance, Inc..

Doering earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University in Chicago.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $39.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.