  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44 2022-06-27 pm EDT
72.51 USD   -0.40%
Pinnacle Financial Partners : Grows Equipment Finance Team with Art Doering

06/27/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
June 27, 2022

Pinnacle Financial Partners is pleased to announce that veteran asset manager Art Doering has joined Pinnacle's equipment finance team. Doering comes to Pinnacle with more than 30 years of proven valuation and asset/portfolio management experience in the capital equipment leasing industry.

"We're excited to add Art and his wealth of experience to the team," said Kris Foster, president of equipment finance at Pinnacle. "The opportunity to bring on an asset manager of Art's caliber and stature at this inaugural stage of our equipment finance practice demonstrates Pinnacles' long-term commitment to the business. His leadership, knowledge and prior contributions to the launch of a successful equipment finance enterprise comes at a perfect time for us, and his asset and risk management expertise will be critical to our continued growth and success."

Prior to joining Pinnacle, Doering served as vice president of the asset management group at Wells Fargo equipment finance. Other roles include executive director/senior vice president of risk at Chase Equipment Finance/JPMorgan Chase, senior director at Alvarez and Marsal Valuation Services and director/senior vice president of asset/portfolio management at RBS/Citizens Asset Finance, Inc..

Doering earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University in Chicago.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $39.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 18:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
02:45pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Grows Equipment Finance Team with Art Doering
PU
06/24PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.(NA : PNFP) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.(NA : PNFP) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/15Truist Securities Adjusts Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Target to $92 From $100, Ma..
MT
06/10Hovde Group Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners' Price Target to $100 From $126, Maintai..
MT
05/16PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. and Pinnacle Bank Announces Retirement of Hugh M. Que..
CI
05/06PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/06Tranche Update on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
05/05PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Analyst Recommendations on PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 508 M - -
Net income 2022 537 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 5 514 M 5 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 988
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 72,80 $
Average target price 104,60 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Terry Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harold R. Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. McCabe Chairman
Randy Withrow Senior VP & Manager-Information Services
Mary Schneider Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.-23.77%5 514
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%155 047
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.04%70 789
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.40%62 120
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.0.79%59 596
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.23%50 083