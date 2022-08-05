Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
80.82 USD   +2.24%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Hires Veteran Financial Advisor in Greensboro
PU
11:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/04PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Pinnacle Financial Partners : Hires Veteran Financial Advisor in Greensboro

08/05/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Chris Hodgin joins Green Valley team
August 03, 2022

Veteran banker Chris Hodgin joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial advisor at the firm's Green Valley Road office.

"Chris has a long career marked by success in the Greensboro market and consistently providing clients with effective service and advice," said Jerry Bailey, Pinnacle's area manager for the North Carolina Central region. "We are the workplace of choice for the best bankers in our market, and Chris is a perfect example of the kind of talent drawn to our way of doing business. He is an exceptional addition to our team."

Hodgin brings 20 years of financial services experience from Wells Fargo where he served as middle market relationship manager. Prior to that, he worked as a commercial relationship manager at SunTrust Bank, business development officer at Fidelity Bank and business relationship manager at Wachovia Bank.

Hodgin earned a bachelor's degree from Western Carolina University and attended the North Carolina School of Banking in Chapel Hill.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle entered the North Carolina market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp, offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm. Pinnacle is ranked as the No. 1 workplace in the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets, as listed by the Triad Business Journal, Triangle Business Journal and Charlotte Observer.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $40.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 21:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
