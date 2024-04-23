Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 318.03 million compared to USD 312.23 million a year ago. Net income was USD 123.94 million compared to USD 137.27 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.58 compared to USD 1.76 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.57 compared to USD 1.76 a year ago.