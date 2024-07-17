Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 332.26 million compared to USD 315.39 million a year ago. Net income was USD 53.16 million compared to USD 197.3 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.65 compared to USD 2.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.64 compared to USD 2.54 a year ago.
For the six months, net interest income was USD 650.3 million compared to USD 627.62 million a year ago. Net income was USD 177.11 million compared to USD 334.57 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.22 compared to USD 4.3 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.21 compared to USD 4.3 a year ago.