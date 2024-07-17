Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
July 16, 2024 at 06:03 pm EDT
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 332.26 million compared to USD 315.39 million a year ago. Net income was USD 53.16 million compared to USD 197.3 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.65 compared to USD 2.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.64 compared to USD 2.54 a year ago.
For the six months, net interest income was USD 650.3 million compared to USD 627.62 million a year ago. Net income was USD 177.11 million compared to USD 334.57 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.22 compared to USD 4.3 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.21 compared to USD 4.3 a year ago.
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Tennessee state-chartered bank. It offers a range of lending products, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans to individuals, businesses, and professional entities. The Bank is also focused on offering core deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, including access to products offered through various IntraFi Network Deposit programs. The Bank also provides fiduciary and investment services through its Trust & Investment Services department. Its treasury management services include, online wire origination, automated bill pay services, positive pay, and others. It operates approximately 128 offices, including 51 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, 10 in Virginia, three in Georgia.