July 18, 2023

Jonathan Richardson has joined the Pinnacle Financial Partners Leadership Team in his new role as regional president for western and central Virginia, which includes Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Lynchburg and surrounding communities.

"In this new role, Jonathan will strengthen and enhance the local leadership in this market," said David Allen, regional chairman for Pinnacle in western and central Virginia and central North Carolina. "He's a well-respected, veteran banker who brings deep knowledge and experience to this role at a time when our growth trajectory is steep and climbing higher."

Richardson has been with the firm for five years and has been instrumental in building the middle-market and treasury management teams, as well as expanding the Pinnacle brand into Lynchburg. He joined Pinnacle from Wells Fargo where he spent 23 years in Roanoke in a variety of capacities within commercial banking, including six years leading the middle market team. Jonathan is a graduate of Virginia Tech and has deep roots in this community.

"Since joining Pinnacle in 2018, I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and client-focused bankers in the region," Richardson said. "This expanded role will allow me to continue that work in a larger capacity. Pinnacle is a dynamic firm with a strong track record of delivering distinctive service and effective advice. I am honored to lead our associates in that effort going forward."

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America's Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 10 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2022.

Pinnacle entered the Virginia market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp. Pinnacle continues BNC's practice of offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm. The firm was recognized as the No. 6 Best Place to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business magazine in 2020.

Pinnacle began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $45.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

