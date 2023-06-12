Advanced search
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
06/12/2023
55.60 USD   +0.35%
11:09aPinnacle Financial Partners : Opens First Full-Service Office in Bowling Green
06/01Pinnacle Financial Partners : Veteran Financial Services Professional Beth Toney Joins Pinnacle Financial Partners in The Upstate
05/16Pinnacle Financial Partners : Greg Schaefer Joins Pinnacle Financial Partners as Financial Advisor
Pinnacle Financial Partners : Opens First Full-Service Office in Bowling Green

06/12/2023 | 11:09am EDT
June 12, 2023

Pinnacle Financial Partners is furthering its commitment to Western Kentucky and the surrounding Warren County community with the opening of a new full-service office in Bowling Green at 360 E. Eighth Street, Suite 305.

"This is a key addition for Pinnacle to extend our reach and provide convenience for clients in this market," said Rick Seadler, Pinnacle's regional president. "The city of Bowling Green and Warren County have become an epicenter for growth, both in new businesses and population, and we're ready to play a part in this community's future."

The Bowling Green team includes office leader Jason Rose, financial advisors Michelle Gorman, Bill Forbes and Eric Walker, financial advisor assistant Elizabeth Vickery, financial specialists Terika Haller and Lauren Ward, treasury management advisor Lisa Basham, treasury management analyst, April Carroll, credit advisors Jerry Searcy and Allison McFarland plus credit specialist Kristin McCann.

The office is the firm's first full-service office in Bowling Green and one of two locations in Kentucky. It's centrally located to much of the city and surrounding communities. Located in Downtown Bowling Green, the office conveniently sits next to the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball stadium on the third floor of Stadium Park Plaza. It offers a full slate of financial services, including personal and business banking, mortgage and wealth management.

The general contractor for the project was Scott, Murphy & Daniel and the architect was Sewell & Sewell, both based in Bowling Green.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America's Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 10 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2022.

Pinnacle began working in Kentucky in 2017, serving clients from Nashville, TN. The firm officially launched its first locally based teams and offices in the state in 2022 by recruiting high-performing teams of bankers to bring Pinnacle into Bowling Green, Louisville and the surrounding areas.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $45.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
