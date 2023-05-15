Pinnacle Financial Partners : Opens First Full Service Office in National Captial Region

May 15, 2023

Pinnacle Financial Partners opened its new retail office in McLean, VA, at 1800 Tysons Boulevard, Suite 50. This is the firm's first full-service location in the National Capital Region, complementing corporate offices that opened early last year in the same building. The retail office is on the ground floor, conveniently located at the corner of Tysons Boulevard and Galleria Drive, right off the exit from Chain Bridge Road and accessible Tysons Galleria.

"Pinnacle has quickly established itself as a powerful partner for businesses and individuals in the National Capital Region, and this expansion continues that legacy," said Ken Ayers, Pinnacle's area manager for the region. "Our model of providing distinctive service and effective advice is what our community expects and deserves, and now we can bring it to even more of our neighbors who live and work here."

In addition to Ayers, the team based at the new office includes:

Amira Aly , office leader

Meena Batra, financial advisor

Jossie Arroyo, client service advisor

Tia Pham, client service advisor

This new office has the firm's distinctive contemporary architectural style. The interior space includes client service areas and Pinnacle's signature design elements: a water wall and the Pinnacle Learning Center for meetings, workshops and use by community groups. There is also an ATM on site. The architect on the project is Form Architects based in Washington, DC, and the contractor is Bognet Construction based in Tysons Corner, VA.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America's Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 10 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2022.

Pinnacle entered the National Capital Region in November 2021 by recruiting six local financial services professionals to open an office in Northern Virginia. The firm was recognized as the No. 6 Best Place to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business magazine in 2020.

Pinnacle began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $45.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, the firm operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.