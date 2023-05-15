Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:45:50 2023-05-15 pm EDT
48.92 USD   +4.12%
12:25pPinnacle Financial Partners : Opens First Full Service Office in National Captial Region
PU
05/05PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Pinnacle Financial Partners : Opens First Full Service Office in National Captial Region

05/15/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Amira Aly to Lead Location Built to Serve Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia
May 15, 2023

Pinnacle Financial Partners opened its new retail office in McLean, VA, at 1800 Tysons Boulevard, Suite 50. This is the firm's first full-service location in the National Capital Region, complementing corporate offices that opened early last year in the same building. The retail office is on the ground floor, conveniently located at the corner of Tysons Boulevard and Galleria Drive, right off the exit from Chain Bridge Road and accessible Tysons Galleria.

"Pinnacle has quickly established itself as a powerful partner for businesses and individuals in the National Capital Region, and this expansion continues that legacy," said Ken Ayers, Pinnacle's area manager for the region. "Our model of providing distinctive service and effective advice is what our community expects and deserves, and now we can bring it to even more of our neighbors who live and work here."

In addition to Ayers, the team based at the new office includes:

  • Amira Aly, office leader
  • Meena Batra, financial advisor
  • Jossie Arroyo, client service advisor
  • Tia Pham, client service advisor

This new office has the firm's distinctive contemporary architectural style. The interior space includes client service areas and Pinnacle's signature design elements: a water wall and the Pinnacle Learning Center for meetings, workshops and use by community groups. There is also an ATM on site. The architect on the project is Form Architects based in Washington, DC, and the contractor is Bognet Construction based in Tysons Corner, VA.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America's Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 10 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2022.

Pinnacle entered the National Capital Region in November 2021 by recruiting six local financial services professionals to open an office in Northern Virginia. The firm was recognized as the No. 6 Best Place to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business magazine in 2020.

Pinnacle began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $45.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, the firm operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
12:25pPinnacle Financial Partners : Opens First Full Service Office in National Captial Region
PU
05/05PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/04PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
04/25Pinnacle Financial Partners : LaunchTN and Pinnacle Financial Partners Collaborate to Boos..
PU
04/21Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
04/19JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $65 From $63, Maintains..
MT
04/19Pinnacle Financial Partners Maintains Dividend at $0.22 per Share; Payable on May 26 to..
MT
04/18Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q23 Dividend
BU
04/18Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on May 26, 2023
CI
04/18Pinnacle financial partners inc down 3.6% after q1 revenue miss…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 693 M - -
Net income 2023 514 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,99x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 3 574 M 3 574 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 282
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 46,98 $
Average target price 69,67 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Terry Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harold R. Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. McCabe Chairman
Randy Withrow Senior VP & Manager-Information Services
Mary Schneider Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.-35.99%3 574
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.55%175 381
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.92%73 067
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.18%50 849
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%48 842
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.22.83%43 059
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer