Pinnacle Financial Partners : Opens New Location in Summerville at Nexton

November 19, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners opened its new loan production office today in Summerville at Nexton, Charleston's third major job center. The office is located at 1247 Nexton Parkway, Suite 102, in the Home Telecom building. This is the firm's second office in Summerville and 12th in the Charleston MSA.

"Summerville has become an economic center for the Charleston area, and Pinnacle is part of that," said Debbie Clarke, area manager and commercial financial advisor for Pinnacle in Summerville. "This office will help us reach more people and businesses who want to bank with locals with deep roots in the community. It's always a privilege to serve our clients because we consider them our friends, and the Nexton office will bring us even closer."

This loan production office will house financial advisors able to serve most banking needs for businesses and individuals. Clarke is based there, with Dawn Robinson and Phillip Wilson joining her as a middle market financial advisor and financial advisor assistant, respectively. The office has space available, and Clarke plans to hire additional financial advisors and support associates to serve more clients in Summerville.

Located on 5,000 acres in the heart of Charleston's I-26 growth corridor, Nexton has been recognized as an international model for master-planned communities, featuring an array of new homes by award-winning homebuilders, as well as luxury apartments, commercial and office space, and destination dining and shopping.

"The Chamber is pleased to celebrate this special occasion with Pinnacle Financial Partners as they expand their footprint in the Greater Summerville area," said Rita Berry, president and CEO of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce. "The support they give to the communities that they serve is a great testament to their commitment in making a difference."

Pinnacle is the sixth largest bank in the Charleston MSA by deposit market share, growing to $931 million in local deposits as of June 30, 2021 and $1.3 billion in deposits on the South Carolina coast as of Sept. 30, 2021.

The Nexton office includes offices, a conference room and a lobby. Because it is not a full-service office, it will not have deposit capabilities or an ATM.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE's 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle entered the South Carolina market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp. Pinnacle continues BNC's practice of offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $36.5 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 14 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.