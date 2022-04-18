Pinnacle Financial Partners : Scott McCann Joins Pinnacle Financial Partners

April 18, 2022

Pinnacle Financial Partners is adding credit leadership in its specialty finance businesses, with the addition of senior credit officer Scott McCann. McCann will manage the underwriting and asset management functions for Pinnacle's equipment and franchise finance lending groups.

"As the risk management leader for two of our specialty lending groups, Scott will play a pivotal role serving the financing needs of Pinnacle's small business, middle market and capital markets clients," said Sam Belk, senior lending officer for Pinnacle. "Having worked with Scott for many years, I knew Scott's expertise in credit underwriting and portfolio management would be an asset to the firm and vital to the continued growth and success of our specialty groups."

With more than 30 years of experience as a credit leader and bank regulator, McCann will play a key role in enhancing Pinnacle's commitment to provide distinctive service and effective advice to its clients. McCann previously served nearly 20 years as an underwriting and portfolio manager with Wells Fargo. Prior to that he served a total of 11 years as a bank examiner for the FDIC and OCC. McCann is a long-time member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), serving on the ELFA credit and collections management committee since 2016.

