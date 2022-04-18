Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
04/18 03:18:10 pm EDT
84.45 USD   -0.57%
Pinnacle Financial Partners : Scott McCann Joins Pinnacle Financial Partners

04/18/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
April 18, 2022

Pinnacle Financial Partners is adding credit leadership in its specialty finance businesses, with the addition of senior credit officer Scott McCann. McCann will manage the underwriting and asset management functions for Pinnacle's equipment and franchise finance lending groups.

"As the risk management leader for two of our specialty lending groups, Scott will play a pivotal role serving the financing needs of Pinnacle's small business, middle market and capital markets clients," said Sam Belk, senior lending officer for Pinnacle. "Having worked with Scott for many years, I knew Scott's expertise in credit underwriting and portfolio management would be an asset to the firm and vital to the continued growth and success of our specialty groups."

With more than 30 years of experience as a credit leader and bank regulator, McCann will play a key role in enhancing Pinnacle's commitment to provide distinctive service and effective advice to its clients. McCann previously served nearly 20 years as an underwriting and portfolio manager with Wells Fargo. Prior to that he served a total of 11 years as a bank examiner for the FDIC and OCC. McCann is a long-time member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), serving on the ELFA credit and collections management committee since 2016.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $38.5 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

