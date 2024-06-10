June 10, 2024

Pinnacle Financial Partners is expanding its capabilities in Louisville with the addition of Mark Raque, veteran financial services expert who will focus on leading the private banking and wealth management business for high-net-worth individuals. He brings 27 years of experience to the firm.

"Mark is an excellent addition to our team and the perfect example of the seasoned talent drawn to Pinnacle's culture of distinctive client service," said Tom Crockett, regional president for Louisville. "We are honored he chose to bring his decades of experience to our firm. He is a highly respected professional who will help us deliver the Pinnacle brand to the Louisville market and beyond."

Raque comes to Pinnacle from Fifth Third Bank, where he most recently served as managing director of private banking for Kentucky. Prior to that, Raque was a vice president and senior relationship manager at PNC Wealth Management. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame. Within the Louisville community, Raque serves as director for both Saint Xavier High School Board of Directors and the Catholic Education Foundation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, and is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America's Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance, and was recognized by American Bankeras one of America's Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023.

Pinnacle began working in Kentucky in 2017, serving clients from Nashville, TN. The firm officially launched its first locally based teams and offices in the state in 2022 by recruiting high-performing teams of bankers to bring Pinnacle into Bowling Green, Louisville and the surrounding areas.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $48.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.