April 30, 2024

Pinnacle Financial Partners has announced the addition of financial veteran Joseph Martinez to its Pinnacle Asset Management team, which provides tailored comprehensive financial planning, investment management, securities trading and execution to Pinnacle clients. He is based at the firm's Burton Hills office in Green Hills.

"Joseph joining our team is a huge win not just for Pinnacle, but for our clients," said Gary Collier, executive director of Pinnacle Asset Management. "He brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for client success that aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence. Joseph joining the firm further strengthens our ability to deliver distinctive service and effective advice to clients."

Martinez, who comes to Pinnacle with 23 years of experience, joins the firm from Wells Fargo, where he served as a private wealth financial advisor. Before that, he worked as a private wealth financial advisor for US Bancorp Advisors serving high-net-worth clients. Martinez earned financial certifications from American College of Finance, College for Financial Planning and Cannon Financial Institute. He is also licensed in TN Life and Health Insurance and has obtained licenses for FINRA 6, 7, 63 and 65.

Pinnacle Asset Management is a division of Pinnacle Financial Partners. The financial advisors there work through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., to provide advice and services to businesses and individuals with significant investment needs. They have access to the full suite of investment products offered by Raymond James and serve clients from offices across Pinnacle's footprint.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 and fastest-growing bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2023 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle is No. 11 on the 2024 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its eighth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $48.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

*This ranking is not based in any way on an individual's abilities in regard to providing investment advice or management. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Raymond James is not affiliated with FORTUNE.

About Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation's premier diversified financial services companies with approximately 8,800 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.45 trillion as of Mar. 31, 2024. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

About the Financial Institutions Division of RJFS

The Financial Institutions Division was established by Raymond James in 1987 to provide banks and credit unions with an alternative to traditional third-party investment providers. Raymond James provides full-service securities brokerage and advisory services to financial institutions seeking to compete with the largest banks and securities firms in the country. In addition to a full complement of investment products and services, Raymond James has the ability to deliver investment banking, public finance, research, self-clearing capabilities and wealth management services to both individuals and institutions.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment products are not deposits, not FDIC-insured, not insured by any government agency, not bank-guaranteed, subject to risk and may lose value. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Pinnacle Asset Management and Pinnacle Bank are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Located at 150 Third Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201, (615) 690-1417.