July 22, 2024

Experienced financial services professional Jenni Lynch has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a trust and wealth advisor at the firm's High Point office on North Main Street. Lynch brings 36 years of experience to the firm.

"We're excited to have Jenni join our Central North Carolina Team" said Deanne Ebel, who leads our trust and investment services team for Pinnacle in the Triad. "Pinnacle Trust & Investment Services has been advising individuals and families on managing assets, wealth transfer, estate and retirement planning locally for many years. We have three teams of professionals in the Triad with years of experience, education, and training to provide the best financial advice. Jenni is a great example of the level of talent drawn to our culture. She is well-regarded within the community and her depth of knowledge will help us continue to build our firm, our team and deliver distinctive service to our clients."

Prior to joining the firm, Lynch served as an attorney for Roberson Haworth & Reese PLLC, where she specialized in estate planning and fiduciary law. She has previous experience as a senior vice president and senior trust and fiduciary specialist for Wells Fargo, where she also served as a certified financial planner and relationship manager. Outside of work, Lynch is heavily involved in the High Point community, having served in numerous local leadership roles including president of the High Point Country Club Board of Directors, member of the Ethics Committee of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist-High Point Medical Center, chair of the Visit High Point Board of Directors and numerous others.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, and is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America's Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance, and was recognized by American Bankeras one of America's Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2023.

Pinnacle entered the North Carolina market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp, offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm. Pinnacle is ranked as the No. 1 workplace in the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets, as listed by the Triad Business Journal, Triangle Business Journal and Charlotte Observer.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $49.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. As the second-largest bank holding company in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in several primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.