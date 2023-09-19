September 19, 2023

Veteran financial services professional Brandi Gerew, CAE, CMP, has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners. Gerew, a banking veteran with over 18 years of experience, joins the firm as a financial advisor. She will be located at the 3515 Glenwood Avenue location.

"Pinnacle is a magnet for the very best bankers in our market," said Michael Daly, area manager. "Bringing Brandi on board helps us continue to build on our momentum of hiring talented and experienced bankers. Our associates want to be part of the Pinnacle team and help us become one of the top financial services firms in the southeast."

Gerew joins Pinnacle from TowneBank, where she served as private banking officer. In that role, she was responsible for growing and developing business relationships, executing marketing strategy and managing a large portfolio of deposits. She has received several prestigious awards, including the first-ever Women's Innovation Award from North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor Mark K. Robinson.

Gerew is heavily involved in her local community, serving on the board of directors for North Raleigh Ministries, Trucker Down, Gen KIND Inc., Gabi's Grounds/PALs, Seasons Village and The Dereck Wittenburg Foundation. She is a graduate of North Carolina State University and received a Certificate of Excellence in nonprofit leadership and management from Michigan State University.

