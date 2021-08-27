Log in
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
Pinnacle Financial Partners : is the Best Place to Work in the Triangle

08/27/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
August 27, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners is No. 1 among Best Places to Work in the Triangle. The Triangle Business Journal announced the ranking today, with Pinnacle placing first in the large companies category. Pinnacle is the only commercial bank in the list, and this is the first time the firm has won and participated in the program locally.

'This is a milestone for us in the Triangle, and I couldn't be any prouder of our associates for earning it,' said Mark Carlton, regional president. 'It's the first local award to recognize the one-of-a-kind workplace culture our founders set out to build. Happy associates who feel valued and rewarded will pass along that happiness to clients who love doing business with us. That's been a proven combination for us, year after year, for two decades.'

The Best Places to Work program seeks 'companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees,' according to the Triangle Business Journal. The competition is based on third-party research from Quantum Workplace, a leading employee engagement firm. Quantum sends anonymous surveys to employees with closed and open-ended questions on culture, camaraderie and other criteria. Average scores from these surveys determine the final rankings and awards.

Dozens of companies are eligible, and only a handful are chosen as finalists.

Pinnacle associates in the Triangle give consistent feedback on the company's annual anonymous survey, conducted by a third-party company:

'I appreciate that the firm cares about the employees as well as the clients. The firm is not afraid to address hard topics and genuinely listens to the employees to create a culture that everyone feels valued.'

'I appreciate the Pinnacle culture and how we succeed and fail as a team, not as a bunch of individuals. I appreciate Pinnacle's compensation structure, which incents us to do the right thing for the company and for one another.'

'It's very clear that this company sincerely values its associates and its clients. After spending much of my career at the largest institutions, it's been amazing to be part of such a caring, focused and hard-working culture.'

Earlier this year, Pinnacle was listed by FORTUNE Magazine as No. 26 of their list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the United States, No. 8 on their list of the top financial services firms to work for and the No. 4 Best Workplace for Millennials. In 2020, the firm also climbed to the No. 4 spot on the list of Best Workplaces for Women from FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work.®People Magazine named the firm one of the 50 Companies That Care.

The Triangle is a metropolitan area in the Piedmont region of North Carolina in the United States, anchored by three major research universities: North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, located in the cities of Raleigh and Durham and the town of Chapel Hill, respectively.

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
