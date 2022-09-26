Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNFP   US72346Q1040

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

(PNFP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:55 2022-09-26 am EDT
82.01 USD   +0.94%
09:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : is the Third Largest Bank in Memphis by Deposits, Crosses $2 Billion for the First Time
PU
09:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Grows Chattanooga Deposits by $213.8 Million, Increases Market Share to More Than 10%
PU
09:10aPinnacle Is the No. 1 and Fastest Growing Bank in Nashville by Deposit Share With $16.7 Billion in Local Deposits, No. 3 in Tennessee With $23.4 Billion
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinnacle Financial Partners : is the Third Largest Bank in Memphis by Deposits, Crosses $2 Billion for the First Time

09/26/2022 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Firm adds $541.7 million in local deposits and moves from No. 5 to No. 3 in one year
September 26, 2022

Pinnacle grew local deposits in Memphis to $2.2 billion and is now the third largest bank in the MSA by deposits. According to data from the FDIC, the firm added $541.7 million in deposits in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, for a growth rate of 31.88 percent. That was enough to move Pinnacle from No. 5 in the FDIC ranking to No. 3 with 5.36 percent market share. The Memphis MSA overall added $958.1 million in available deposits, with Pinnacle's growth representing 56 percent of that number.

"The numbers from the FDIC show clearly that Pinnacle is becoming the bank of choice in Memphis," said Phillip May, Pinnacle's Memphis president. "Our associates have worked incredibly hard to win the trust of our clients by offering a banking experience they can't get anywhere else. Clients know that when they speak with Pinnacle, they're dealing with local financial professionals who are empowered to collaborate and make decisions right here in our community. That's a key differentiator at a time when more banks are consolidating and leaving their local customers behind. I'm proud of our team and thankful to our clients who honor us with their business."

Team Pinnacle in Memphis was 222 strong at the end of August 2022, with 20 new associates coming on board since one year prior. Strong recruiting success is due largely to the firm's award-winning culture and work environment. Earlier this month, Pinnacle earned the No. 1 Best Place to Work award from the Memphis Business Journal in the large companies category, its seventh local No. 1 win in eight years.

Statewide in Tennessee, Pinnacle is now the third-largest bank in terms of deposits, moving up one place from 2021, and the second largest with headquarters in Tennessee behind First Horizon, which has announced that it is being acquired by Canadian firm TD Bank. Pinnacle added $2.9 billion in Tennessee deposits in the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, bringing its total deposits at that date to $23.4 billion for an annual growth rate of 13.90 percent, market share of 10.52 percent and the biggest dollar amount gain in the state during this period.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle has served Memphis since 2015 when it acquired Magna Bank. Since then Pinnacle has become the official bank of the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum and was named a "Top 10 Company to Watch in 2017" by the Greater Memphis Chamber. Pinnacle was named No. 1 "Best Place to Work" by the Memphis Business Journal in seven of the last eight years.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $40.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
09:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : is the Third Largest Bank in Memphis by Deposits, Crosses $2..
PU
09:25aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Grows Chattanooga Deposits by $213.8 Million, Increases Mark..
PU
09:10aPinnacle Is the No. 1 and Fastest Growing Bank in Nashville by Deposit Share With $16.7..
BU
09/07Pinnacle is a Top 10 Best Workplace in the Country for Financial Services and Insurance
BU
08/31Pinnacle Named One of America's Top Companies That Care in People Magazine
BU
08/29PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Expands to Louisville with Regional President Tom Crockett
PU
08/05PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Hires Veteran Financial Advisor in Greensboro
PU
08/05PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
08/04PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 550 M - -
Net income 2022 557 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 6 157 M 6 157 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 074
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 81,24 $
Average target price 96,18 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
M. Terry Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harold R. Carpenter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. McCabe Chairman
Randy Withrow Senior VP & Manager-Information Services
Mary Schneider Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.-14.93%6 157
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.96%138 546
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.73%68 414
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.07%58 973
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.19%49 839
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.91%49 219