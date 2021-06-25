Pinnacle Financial Partners : Expands Wealth Management Services at Raleigh Glenwood Office

June 25, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners has expanded wealth management services at the firm's Raleigh Glenwood office with the addition of trust portfolio advisor Matt Brearley. He brings 15 years of experience consulting with high net worth clients on the most efficient strategies to accumulate, distribute and pass on wealth.

Pinnacle associates Brielle Pittman and Christina Hare also joined the firm recently, as financial specialist and financial advisor assistant, respectively. Both are based at the Raleigh Glenwood office with Brearley at 3515 Glenwood Ave.

'Pinnacle's reputation as a best place to work continues to help us attract experienced talent from the market, and the personalities and heart for service that this trio brings makes them a great fit for our culture,' said Mark Carlton, North Carolina Eastern regional president.

Brearley came to Pinnacle from Fidelity Investments, where he was a financial consultant. He also served at BB&T as a vice president, financial planning strategist and financial consultant. Brearley is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, finance track, from North Carolina State University.

Pittman brings five years of experience to her role as financial specialist. She joined Pinnacle from HomeTrust Bank in Cary, NC, where she was a teller. Pittman has also worked at RBC Wealth Management and First National Bank of PA in Raleigh, NC. She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, finance track, from North Carolina State University. Pittman passed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam in August 2020.

Hare brings six years of experience to her role as financial advisor assistant. She joined Pinnacle from BB&T Scott & Stringfellow, a division of BB&T Securities, where she served as client service associate. Hare has also worked for Wells Fargo Bank as a teller.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE's 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

Pinnacle entered the North Carolina market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp, known locally as Bank of North Carolina. Pinnacle continues BNC's practice of offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 13 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.