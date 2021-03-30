Pinnacle Financial Partners : Opens Office in Downtown Winston-Salem

March 29, 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners has opened an office in downtown Winston-Salem at 147 South Cherry St. in Suite 100. The new location replaces a previous loan production office on Creekshire Way. It adds capacity for more financial advisors as the firm grows its team in the Triad and also offers greater convenience to clients.

'We have an incredible group of veteran bankers and wealth advisors who serve the entire Triad region,' said Stewart Holmes, financial advisor and Pinnacle's Triad area manager of middle market commercial banking. 'We're moving into a central location downtown, close to many of our city's biggest companies and a host of attorneys and other professionals. This is a perfect combination, just what we need to reach and better serve more of the commercial businesses in our community.'

The office will be home for 17 Pinnacle associates, including:

Commercial financial advisors Holmes, Susan May, Hunter Coords, Max Greer and Yates Parker

Loan Syndications Advisor Mike Skorich

Senior Credit Officers Martin Walthall and Bob Browne

Financial Advisor Assistants Jessica Baldwin and Ashley Kretchman

Seven additional credit advisors

'We have a complete team here on South Cherry Street, from lending to credit and support, along with wealth management expertise,' Holmes said, 'We can serve most any need from right in this location.'

The team will not be able to handle cash transactions, though they can process check deposits and transfers of all kinds.

'This is an investment in downtown Winston-Salem at a time when other banks are leaving the area,' said Reid Marks, Pinnacle's regional president in the Triad. 'Other companies are investing in and moving operations back downtown, and people are following suit with a strong residential development pipeline that should drive population growth for a while. This is exactly where we need to be.'

Pinnacle's South Cherry Street office is 9,111 square feet with 22 offices available for current associates and future growth. Pinnacle signage has been installed on the building for strong visibility downtown and from the interstate, with more coming later this year.

This is Pinnacle's fourth office in Forsyth County and 19th in the Triad.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fourth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

Pinnacle entered the North Carolina market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp, known locally as Bank of North Carolina. Pinnacle continues BNC's practice of offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $34.9 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.