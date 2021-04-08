Pinnacle Financial Partners : Sam Oakley Ranked to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

April 08, 2021

Sam Oakley, a managing director for Pinnacle Asset Management, leader of The Oakley Group, and a financial consultant with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, was recently named to Barron's list of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.* The prestigious 2021 list was published March 14 and draws from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. Oakley also appeared in Barron's Top 1,200 Advisers (Top 1,000** prior to 2013) list from 2009 - the list's inaugural issue - to 2017.*** He was ineligible to apply for Barron's 2018 and 2019 lists due to moving The Oakley Group to Pinnacle Financial Partners. Oakley once again made the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list in 2020.****

'I am very honored to be considered among the top financial advisors in the country,' Oakley said. 'To be included among such an elite group of my peers is humbling.'

Barron's, a financial outlet published by Dow Jones & Co., produced the listing of distinguished advisors after weighing criteria, such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Oakley, who manages more than $575 million in client assets, was also recently named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.***** This is his third consecutive mention on the list; previously appearing in 2019 and 2020.

The team at Pinnacle Asset Management provides advice and services to businesses and individuals with significant investment needs. Advisors have access to the full suite of investment products offered by Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fourth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For seven years in a row.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 1 on its 2020 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $34.9 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About Raymond James Financial

As of 12/31/2020. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

About the Financial Institutions Division

The Financial Institutions Division was established by Raymond James in 1987 to provide banks and credit unions with an alternative to traditional third-party investment providers. Raymond James provides full-service securities brokerage and advisory services to financial institutions seeking to compete with the largest banks and securities firms in the country. In addition to a full complement of investment products and services, Raymond James has the ability to deliver investment banking, public finance, research, self-clearing capabilities and wealth management services to both individuals and institutions.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC, and are: Not deposits or obligations of the bank

Not insured by bank insurance, the FDIC or any other government agency

Not guaranteed by Pinnacle Bank

Subject to risk, may lose value. Pinnacle Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pinnacle Asset Management are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. * Source: Barron's 'Top 1,200 Financial Advisors,' March 2021. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 5,000 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James. ** Source:Barron's annual ranking of the nation's 'Top 1,000 Financial Advisers' (changed to 1,200 Advisers in 2014) Barron's 'Top 1,000 Financial Advisors,' 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Data points that relate to quality of practice include professionals with a minimum of seven years financial services experience, acceptable compliance records, client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments offered including estates and trusts, and more. Financial advisors are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment picking abilities. *** Source: Barron's 'Top 1,200 Financial Advisers,' October 9, 2017. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Data points that relate to quality of practice include professionals with a minimum of seven years financial services experience, acceptable compliance records, client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments offered including estates and trusts, and more. Financial advisors are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment picking abilities. **** Source: Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, 2020.Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment picking abilities. These rankings may not be representative of any one client's experience, are not an endorsement, and are not indicative of advisor's future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee in exchange for these awards/ratings. Barron's is not affiliated with Raymond James. ***** The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,725 nominations, more than 5,000 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.