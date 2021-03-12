Log in
Pinnacle Financial Partners : Seasoned Capital Markets Pro Mike Skorich Joins Pinnacle

03/12/2021 | 03:59pm EST
March 04, 2021

Mike Skorich has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a managing director of loan syndications. He brings 20 years' experience in syndicated lending, secondary market transactions, relationship management and capital raising and is based at the firm's main office in High Point at 3980 Premier Drive.

'Mike's expertise and experience will enable us to develop stronger relationships with larger clients and sponsors across our Southeastern footprint.' said Morgan Lyons, managing director of PNFP Capital Markets in Nashville. 'He has the knowledge and passion to help us as we grow our client base, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together as a team. We are fortunate to have him!'

Skorich comes to Pinnacle after 16 years at BB&T (now Truist) in Winston-Salem, where he rose from syndications distribution officer to syndications manager. He has also served as a global portfolio manager for real estate and lodging group clients at Bank of America in Dallas.

Skorich served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including deployments to Okinawa, Japan and South America. He earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a master's degree in business administration from the Wake Forest University as a Babcock Scholar. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 79 and NASAA Series 63 licenses.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fourth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

Pinnacle entered the North Carolina market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp, known locally as Bank of North Carolina. Pinnacle continues BNC's practice of offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $34.9 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 12 primarily urban markets in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 20:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
