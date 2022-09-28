Pinnacle Is One of the Nation's Best Workplaces for Women

Firm makes list five years in a row

Pinnacle Financial Partners remains one of the nation’s Best Workplaces for Women, earning the No. 2 spot on the latest list from FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work®. The firm ranks among the best in the nation for the way women associates view their experience in terms of fairness and equity. This is Pinnacle’s fifth appearance on the list, having previously earned this distinction in 2021, 2020, 2018 and 2017.

“Every associate throughout our footprint has contributed to the culture that earned this honor,” said Summer Yeiser, Pinnacle’s director of associate and client experience. “Since we focused DEI efforts in 2020, we have doubled the number of women on our leadership team by creating greater consistency and equity across job titles, hiring and elevating women into new roles. Pinnacle is committed to enriching all associates and making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of more than 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20 percent of non-executive managers who are women and at least one executive who’s a woman.

In the survey, 99 percent of Pinnacle’s female associates said the firm is a great place to work and 98 percent of all respondents said associates at Pinnacle are treated fairly regardless of gender.

“The leaders and associates at Pinnacle are dedicated to making this a great place to work for all people,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s President and CEO. “It’s what our entire business model is based on, and everyone reaps the rewards. That’s especially true for women because roughly 65 percent of our associate base is female. We are always intentional about attracting top talent and nurturing a culture that engages every associate, so having our efforts recognized in our markets and across the nation show that we’re doing it right.”

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. It’s the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated in the workplace. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on more than 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees this year alone.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $40.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

