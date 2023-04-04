Pinnacle Is One of the Nation's Top 25 Best Workplaces

Firm ranks at No. 24 on new list from Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine

Pinnacle Financial Partners is the No. 24 Best Company to Work For in the nation, according to the latest list published by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE magazine today. Pinnacle has been on the list every year since it was first eligible in 2017. Earning a spot means that Pinnacle has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, confirming its status as one of the best workplaces in America.

“We set out to be the best financial services firm and the best place to work in the Southeast when we were founded 23 years ago because we knew it would bring the very best bankers to us and lead to a superior client experience," said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. "We were very intentional about creating a culture where associates are engaged and want to come to work every day, so it’s rewarding that our work environment is recognized as one of the best in the entire country."

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 employees. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for associates, which were validated against employee survey responses. In the survey, 98 percent of Pinnacle’s associates said the firm is a great place to work and that they are proud to tell others they work here, and Pinnacle’s average favorable response on all questions in the Great Place to Work Survey was 96% compared to 87% for the average of all top 100.

“It’s always an honor to hear our associates say they love working here, and even more so to see it backed up by independent research,” Turner said. “As we continue to grow throughout the Southeast, internal culture has been a constant. Being the best place to work is in our firm’s vision statement, and we couldn’t fulfill it without our entire team’s full commitment to creating an engaging workplace.”

Comments from the firm’s own anonymous work environment survey in 2022 included:

“From my first day until now, I’ve been made to feel welcome, seen and supported. I’m encouraged to follow my passions on projects that are important to me. I’m proud to tell others I work here.”

“We all come to the firm as individuals, however it’s the teamwork that makes a difference in our success. Everyone on our team is committed to the work and each other in their own way, and everyone is patient with and understanding of our distinctive work styles.”

“The thing I appreciate most is the people centric approach displayed by associates and our leaders not only in daily business but in our interactions with the communities in which we live and serve.”

Great Place to Work selects winners based, in part, on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America’s Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For 10 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2022.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in BHG Financial, which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have listed BHG as a best workplace in multiple categories since 2016.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $42.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

About the 100 Best Companies to Work For® ™

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

