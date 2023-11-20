Communiqué officiel de PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC.

Firm is the only bank of its size in the top 30

Pinnacle Financial Partners continues to be one of the nation’s Best Banks to Work For, having earned the No. 4 spot on the annual list compiled by American Banker magazine and Best Companies Group. The 2023 ranking is up two spots from 2022, moving the firm into the top five. Aside from Pinnacle, which has $47.5 billion in assets, the next largest bank in the top 20 has $13.4 billion. The highest-ranking bank of any comparable asset size was ranked at No. 32 with $44.9 billion. This is the firm’s 11th year to appear on the list, having been ranked ever since the program started in 2013.

“Being a beloved employer doesn’t happen overnight,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Culture is what we focus on every day, and it’s absolutely key to our success. It allows us to deliver a community bank level of service to our clients in every market no matter how much we grow. Everyone deserves a great place to work, and we’ve proven that it improves the client experience and makes our community stronger.”

To be eligible for the Best Banks to Work For list, firms must have at least 50 employees working in the United States and be commercial or retail banks, or the commercial or retail banking units of diversified financial services companies. Selection is a two-step process. First, participating banks are evaluated on their workplace practices and policies. Second, employees are surveyed to assess their experiences in and attitudes about the workplace. Combined scores determine the final ranking.

Best Companies Group manages the overall registration and survey process, as well as analyzing the data and determining final ranking. To learn more about the process and Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 and fastest growing bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2023 deposit data from the FDIC, and is listed by Forbes as No. 27 among America’s Best Banks, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia. Pinnacle also earned a spot on the 2023 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its seventh consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For 11 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2023.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in BHG Financial, which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have listed BHG as a best workplace in multiple categories since 2016.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $47.5 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

