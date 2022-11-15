Pinnacle Is the No. 6 Best Bank to Work for in the Nation

The firm is one of the only banks of its size on the list

Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of the nation’s Best Banks to Work For, having earned the No. 6 spot overall on the annual list compiled by American Banker magazine and Best Companies Group. This ranking is up three spots from No. 9 in 2021.

No other bank in the top 50 comes close to Pinnacle in terms of asset size and number of associates. Among the top 10, Pinnacle is the only bank with more than $11 billion in assets, and the closest competitor has just a third of the number of associates, showing that even as the firm has grown, its culture remains unchanged. This is Pinnacle’s 10th year to appear on the list, having been ranked ever since the program started in 2013.

“If you fill your company with great people, the rest is easy,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Even with the rapid growth we’ve experienced, we have maintained the same culture we started with 22 years ago. Looking at this list, it’s clear that no other bank operating at this scale can match our culture. That’s thanks to our people, every associate who embraces and amplifies what makes Pinnacle different. They love working here and our clients love banking here because we haven’t changed our central philosophy since day one: People matter, and everyone deserves a great place to work and to do business.”

Pinnacle ranks in the top 10 on this list in both 2020 and 2021, at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. In prior years, Pinnacle has ranked No. 1 for its category (in 2013), No. 2 overall (in 2014), No. 3 (in 2015) and No. 6 (in 2016 and 2017) on this list. In 2018 and 2019, the firm ranked in the top 20.

To be eligible for the Best Banks to Work For list, firms must have at least 50 employees working in the United States and be commercial or retail banks, or the commercial or retail banking units of diversified financial services companies.

Selection is a two-step process. First, participating banks are evaluated on their workplace practices and policies. Second, employees are surveyed to assess their experiences in and attitudes about the workplace. Combined scores determine the final ranking.

Best Companies Group manages the overall registration and survey process, as well as analyzing the data and determining final ranking. To learn more about the process and Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For 10 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2022.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have listed BHG as a best workplace in multiple categories since 2016.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $41.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

