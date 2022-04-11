Pinnacle Ranks No. 28 Among 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine

Pinnacle Financial Partners has been ranked No. 28 among 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work®, according to the latest list published by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE magazine today. Pinnacle has been on the list every year since the first year it was eligible in 2017, maintaining its engaging and rewarding workplace culture even as the firm has expanded from one state to six, doubled in headcount and tripled in assets.

“Our successes have continued to grow because we made very deliberate investments in people and culture from the start,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “The challenges of the last two years have shown the true power of continually investing in a great work environment and culture that puts people first. Even in the ‘Great Resignation,’ Pinnacle has attracted new associates from vulnerable competitors at a record pace, driving growth, and we retained roughly 94 percent of our existing associates, making that growth sustainable.”

The 100 Best Companies to Work For rankings are based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 98 percent of Pinnacle’s employees said the firm is a great place to work. This number is 41 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company, according to research from Great Place to Work, and seven percentage points higher than the list average.

“Two decades of delivering on our promise to be the best place to work and a track record of hiring only the most skilled and experienced professionals prepared us for the challenges of 2020 and 2021,” Turner said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my career, with associates pulling together to move mountains because they are dedicated to our firm’s values, beliefs and culture. It’s not just words on paper; it’s something clients feel and experience, and it’s what sets us apart from any other bank.”

Comments from the firm’s own anonymous work environment survey in 2021 included:

“I'm allowed to be my full self and ‘have it all,’ at work and home. I am also encouraged (not just allowed) to follow my passions and work on projects that are important to me. I also appreciate the people I work with more and more. Everyone on our team is committed to the work and each other in their own way, and everyone is patient with and understanding of our unique work styles.”

“The thing I appreciate most is both the challenge and the outcome of sticking to the firm's core values, and the understanding and empowerment of knowing that we always want to do the right thing. It has paid off big time over our history.”

Pinnacle also has been recognized recently as one of the country’s top 10 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and top six Best Workplaces for both Women and Millennials. On the local level, Pinnacle has earned workplace awards in nearly every major market it serves, including No. 1 rankings in:

High Point-Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Charlotte, NC

South Carolina

Memphis, TN

Knoxville, TN

Nashville, TN (retired to the Hall of Fame after 10 consecutive No. 1 wins)

The 100 Best list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

This is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $38.5 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

