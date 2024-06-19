Pinnacle West Capital Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 1, 2024.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
Equities
PNW
US7234841010
Electric Utilities
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|74.74 USD
|-1.46%
|-2.40%
|+4.04%
|09:01pm
|Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 3, 2024
|CI
|Jun. 06
|Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Pinnacle West Capital to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $83.50
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.04%
|8.49B
|+15.97%
|145B
|+11.15%
|85.22B
|+1.01%
|81.66B
|+3.08%
|77.2B
|-4.90%
|70.36B
|+88.56%
|69.48B
|0.00%
|49.22B
|+7.79%
|46.15B
|+5.15%
|41.42B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- PNW Stock
- News Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 3, 2024