Pinnacle West Capital Corporation specializes in electricity production, transmission, and distribution. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas: - electricity generation: owned, at the end of 2021, 53 power plants of a total capacity of 6,323 MW; - electricity distribution: owned a network of 18,118 km of overhead lines and 36,726.8 km of underground lines; - electricity transmission: owned a network of 9,356.7 km of overhead lines and 119.1 km of underground lines.

Sector Electric Utilities