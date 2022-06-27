Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-06-27 pm EDT
72.79 USD   +1.45%
05:25pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:28pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Pinnacle West Capital Price Target to $65 From $73, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
Pinnacle West Capital : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

06/27/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
pnw-20220324

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K/A
(Amendment No. 1)
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):
March 24, 2022
Commission File
Number 		Exact Name of Each Registrant as specified in its
charter; State of Incorporation; Address; and
Telephone Number 		IRS Employer
Identification No.
1-8962 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION 86-0512431
(an Arizona corporation)
400 North Fifth Street, P.O. Box 53999
Phoenix Arizona 85072-3999
(602) 250-1000
1-4473 ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY 86-0011170
(an Arizona corporation)
400 North Fifth Street, P.O. Box 53999
Phoenix Arizona 85072-3999
(602) 250-1000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
PNW
The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

This combined Form 8-K is separately filed or furnished by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Arizona Public Service Company. Each registrant is filing or furnishing on its own behalf all of the information contained in this Form 8-K that relates to such registrant and, where required, its subsidiaries. Except as stated in the preceding sentence, neither registrant is filing or furnishing any information that does not relate to such registrant, and therefore makes no representation as to any such information.





Explanatory Note

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (the "Second Amendment") amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 30, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K") and the Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed on May 24, 2022 (the "First Amendment") for the sole purpose of providing the date of retirement for Maria L. Lacal. Other than as described in the previous sentence, this Second Amendment does not amend or update other disclosures in the Original Form 8-K or the First Amendment. Accordingly, this Second Amendment should be read in conjunction with the Original Form 8-K and the First Amendment.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 22, 2022, Maria L. Lacal notified the Company that her retirement date will be September 30, 2022.






SIGNATURES


Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
(Registrant)
Dated: June 27, 2022 By: /s/ Robert E. Smith
Robert E. Smith
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and
Chief Development Officer
ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY
(Registrant)
Dated: June 27, 2022 By: /s/ Robert E. Smith
Robert E. Smith
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and
Chief Development Officer





Disclaimer

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
