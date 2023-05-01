Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:49 2023-04-28 pm EDT
78.46 USD   -1.47%
06:20aPinnacle West Capital : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:06aPinnacle West Capital Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinnacle West Capital : Management Change - Form 8-K

05/01/2023 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
pnw-20230428



UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):
April 28, 2023



Commission File
Number 		Exact Name of Each Registrant as specified in its
charter; State of Incorporation; Address; and
Telephone Number 		IRS Employer
Identification No.
1-8962 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION 86-0512431
(an Arizona corporation)
400 North Fifth Street, P.O. Box 53999
Phoenix Arizona 85072-3999
(602) 250-1000
1-4473 ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY 86-0011170
(an Arizona corporation)
400 North Fifth Street, P.O. Box 53999
Phoenix Arizona 85072-3999
(602) 250-1000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:



Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
PNW
The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

This combined Form 8-K is separately filed or furnished by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Arizona Public Service Company. Each registrant is filing or furnishing on its own behalf all of the information contained in this Form 8-K that relates to such registrant and, where required, its subsidiaries. Except as stated in the preceding sentence, neither registrant is filing or furnishing any information that does not relate to such registrant, and therefore makes no representation as to any such information.





Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective April 27, 2023, David P. Wagener resigned as a director of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (the "Company"). Mr. Wagener's resignation from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. In connection with Mr. Wagener's resignation, the number of Directors on the Board was reduced from 12 to 11 Directors.

Mr. Wagener had been included as a nominee of the Board in the Company's definitive proxy statement and proxy card for the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 17, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders"). In light of his departure from the Board, Mr. Wagener is no longer standing for re-election to the Board at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the Company's proxy materials are hereby deemed amended to remove Mr. Wagener as a nominee for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company's slate of nominees otherwise remains unchanged. Previously voted proxies remain valid, other than with respect to Mr. Wagener as he is no longer standing for re-election. The Company is providing shareholders with a revised proxy card, voting instruction form, or voting instructions, as applicable, that does not include Mr. Wagener so that shareholders can vote their shares as to the Board's remaining nominees and the other matters being voted on at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.




SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
(Registrant)
Dated: April 28, 2023 By: /s/ Robert E. Smith
Robert E. Smith
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and
Chief Development Officer
ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY
(Registrant)
Dated: April 28, 2023 By: /s/ Robert E. Smith
Robert E. Smith
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and
Chief Development Officer













Attachments

Disclaimer

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
06:20aPinnacle West Capital : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:06aPinnacle West Capital Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
04/20Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Pinnacle West Capital to $78 From $71, Maintains..
MT
04/19Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/19Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 1, 2023
CI
04/10Pinnacle West Capital Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation un..
AQ
04/10Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Enters into Five-Year Unsecured Revolving Credit Faci..
CI
04/05John Chevedden Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
CI
04/04Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2023 First-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Ca..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 344 M - -
Net income 2023 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 8 880 M 8 880 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
EV / Sales 2024 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 861
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 78,46 $
Average target price 75,73 $
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Dale E. Klein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION3.18%8 880
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.34%155 055
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.78%81 866
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.00%80 199
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.99%76 202
ENEL S.P.A.23.24%69 505
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer