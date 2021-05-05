Pinnacle West Capital : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 5, 2021 Media Contact: Alan Bunnell (602) 250-3376 Page 1 of 3 Analyst Contact: Stefanie Layton (602) 250-4541 Website: pinnaclewest.com

PINNACLE WEST REPORTS 2021 FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS

Quarterly results in line with company's expectations

Customer growth at 2.1% for quarter as Arizona growth remains robust

Company well prepared to deliver reliable service through Arizona's extreme summer temperatures

PHOENIX - Pinnacle West Capital Corp.(NYSE: PNW) today reported consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders of $35.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share of common stock, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This result compares with $30.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

First-quarter 2021 results were positively impacted by weather, higher transmission revenues, and higher pension and other postretirement non-service credits. These factors offset a moderate increase in operations and maintenance expenses, due largely to higher planned plant outages to perform seasonal maintenance ahead of summer demand.

"We began 2021 on solid footing with first-quarter results in line with expectations and strong customer growth of 2.1% as families and businesses continue to choose to put down roots in Arizona," said Pinnacle West Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Guldner. "With temperatures already heating up here, our employees are focused on critical preparations to deliver reliable, affordable power over our peak summer season - when customers need it most to cool their homes and businesses."

Employees work year-round to prepare for summer demand

Key elements of the company's summer readiness include resource planning, sufficient reserve margins, customer partnerships to manage peak demand, fire mitigation, and operational preparedness.

The company is projecting peak demand of 7,521 megawatts this year - lower than last summer's record-breaking 7,660 megawatts, but 406 megawatts higher than 2019. This summer, the company's diverse resource mix includes innovative demand response programs - including Peak Solutionsfor commercial and industrial customers and Cool Rewardsfor residential customers - that it can call upon to reduce load by up to about 127 megawatts, if needed. Customer demand response proved to be an effective tool for reducing system demand during 2020's historic heat wave. Additionally, the company is in the process of procuring 450 megawatts of seasonal peaking capacity, including hydro power, to support summer preparedness.

Seasonal readiness procedures at the company's power plants include walkdowns to ensure good material conditions and critical control system surveys - all while continuing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. On the transmission and distribution side, preventative maintenance, fire mitigation patrols and summer-specific substation maintenance help support customer reliability through even the