PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinnacle West Capital : Sets Date for 2021 First-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

04/05/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2021 first-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

To access the replay:

  • Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.
  • An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 12, 2021, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 40595.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $20 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and slightly more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 774 M - -
Net income 2021 569 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 9 219 M 9 219 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 026
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 83,93 $
Last Close Price 81,81 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore N. Geisler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James R. Hatfield Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Humberto S. Lopez Independent Director
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION2.33%9 219
NEXTERA ENERGY-1.79%148 619
ENEL S.P.A.1.92%100 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.68%82 148
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.16%74 060
ORSTED A/S-17.61%68 027
