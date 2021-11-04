Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/04/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company to Provide Update to Long-Term Financial Outlook on Nov. 5 Earnings Call

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors voted today to raise the Company’s dividend by 2.4 percent, or 8 cents per common share annually. This action will result in an indicated annual dividend of $3.40 per share – or $0.85 per share quarterly. The declared quarterly dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 16, 2021.

“Despite recent state regulatory decisions and uncertainty that has made it difficult to deliver capital appreciation in the current environment, today’s board action sends a message to our shareholders that their investment in our company and the communities we serve is valued and appreciated,” said Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Guldner. “We have consistently grown our dividend for 10 consecutive years, and we remain committed to providing an attractive yield and long-term growth.”

Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call

In addition, as previously announced, Pinnacle West plans to release its 2021 third-quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), the Company will host a live webcast of management’s conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and recent developments, and to provide an update on the company’s long-term financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed at pinnaclewest.com/presentations and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. To access the live conference call by telephone, dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international callers and enter participant access code 360712. A replay of the call also will be available at pinnaclewest.com/presentations or by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering passcode 37822.

General Information

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
06:30pPinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/033rd Quarter 2021 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Earnings Conference Call
PU
10/19PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Pinnacle West Capital to $7..
MT
10/19PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : KeyBanc Cuts Price Target on Pinnacle West Capital to $60 From $67..
MT
10/13PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Pinnacle West Capital's Price Target to $68 ..
MT
10/13PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Argus Adjusts Pinnacle West Capital's Price Target to $72 from $90..
MT
10/12PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Podcast explores how clean energy shift will impact Arizona
PU
10/11PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Sets Date for 2021 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Confer..
BU
10/08PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Pinnacle West Capital PT to $65 from $88..
MT
10/08NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Jobs Report in -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 732 M - -
Net income 2021 566 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 5,12%
Capitalization 7 173 M 7 173 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 026
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 65,00 $
Average target price 70,36 $
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore N. Geisler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Denis A. Cortese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION-18.96%7 331
NEXTERA ENERGY10.49%167 253
ENEL S.P.A.-12.32%85 400
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.99%78 888
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.33%72 524
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.73%66 230