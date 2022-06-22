Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-06-22 pm EDT
68.31 USD   +1.52%
04:16pPinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/16Garda Property Fully Leases Pinnacle West Industrial Development
MT
06/13PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL : June Investor Meetings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 1, 2022.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 856 M - -
Net income 2022 455 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 7 604 M 7 604 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 872
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 67,29 $
Average target price 73,20 $
Spread / Average Target 8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Dale E. Klein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.62%7 604
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.10%142 878
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.42%76 382
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.65%71 349
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.46%65 310
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.07%60 572