Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 1, 2022.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

