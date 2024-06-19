Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 1, 2024.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of nearly $25 billion, about 6,500 megawatts of generating capacity and approximately 6,100 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to approximately 1.4 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240618317846/en/