    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Report
Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

01/25/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

That same day at 11 a.m. ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

  • Join the webcast at www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations for audio of the call and slides; or
  • Dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international callers and enter participant access code 908426.

To access the replay:

  • Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.
  • An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Friday, March 4, 2022, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering replay passcode 44200.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and more than 6,000 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 694 M - -
Net income 2021 600 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 8 009 M 8 009 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 026
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 70,65 $
Average target price 68,36 $
Spread / Average Target -3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore N. Geisler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Denis A. Cortese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION0.14%7 971
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.25%160 738
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.21%78 919
ENEL S.P.A.-5.41%76 624
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.76%71 399
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.23%69 655