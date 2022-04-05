Log in
    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2022 First-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

04/05/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2022 first-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

  • Join the webcast at www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations for audio of the call and slides; or
  • Dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international callers and enter participant access code 560292.

To access the replay:

  • Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.
  • An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering replay passcode 45138.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $22 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 730 M - -
Net income 2022 455 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 8 902 M 8 902 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 872
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 78,83 $
Average target price 70,86 $
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Guldner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore N. Geisler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn L. Munro Lead Independent Director
Bruce J. Nordstrom Independent Director
Denis A. Cortese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION12.37%8 902
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.29%168 195
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.57%86 067
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.08%77 524
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.65%70 056
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.64%69 191