    PNW   US7234841010

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PNW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-10-05 pm EDT
65.29 USD   -2.55%
04:31pPinnacle West Sets Date for 2022 Third-quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call
BU
09/22Morgan Stanley Trims Pinnacle West Capital's Price Target to $76 From $77, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
09/13Insider Sell: Pinnacle West Capital
MT
Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2022 Third-quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

10/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2022 third-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

  • Join the webcast at www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations for audio of the call and slides; or
  • Dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international callers and enter participant access code 947938.

To access the replay:

  • Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.
  • An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering replay passcode 46637.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $23 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
